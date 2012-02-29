US STOCKS-Wall St opens up after GDP data, ECB cash pump

* European banks borrow about 530 bln euros from ECB
* U.S. economy grows bit faster than forecast in Q4
* Monthly market volume drops 12 pct from yr ago
* Indexes up: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq all 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 29 Wall Street rose slightly
at the open on Wednesday after stronger-than-forecast
U.S. growth data and as European banks borrowed more than a half
trillion euros as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone's
financial system.
Major indexes added to the previous day's gains that
catapulted the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 above key levels
to close at four year highs.
Data showed the U.S. economy grew slightly faster than
initially thought in the fourth quarter on firmer consumer and
business spending.
"This shows a steady improvement despite all the volatility
in stock prices we had last year and shows that we are nowhere
near lapsing back to recession," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Group in New York.
Even though the figure looks back to the end of 2011, it
could have a modest impact on the market as it confirms the
momentum the world's largest economy had coming into 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.26 points,
or 0.20 percent, at 13,031.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.18 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,375.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.86 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,993.62.
European banks grabbed a more-than-expected 530 billion
euros in the European Central Bank's second offering of low-cost
3-year loans, fueling hopes more credit will flow to businesses
and government borrowing costs will ease further.
The cash injection takes the European credit crisis out of
the spotlight in the short term, leaving traders and investors
to focus on fundamentals according to Stephen Wood, chief market
strategist at Russell Investments in New York.
An index of European bank shares rose 1.5 percent
while a pan European benchmark index added 0.6 percent.
The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May
2008 on Tuesday, while the S&P ended above 1,370, its May 2011
intraday high, possibly enticing money managers afraid to miss
out on gains. But some analysts warned this year's rally has
come in lighter volume, and further gains could trigger selling.
Daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and
Nasdaq has averaged 6.87 billion shares in February. The average
in February 2011 was 7.81 billion.