US STOCKS-Futures tick high ahead of jobless claims

* Weekly jobless claims seen steady, near four-year lows
* U.S. vehicle sales for February due, seen up slightly
* European equities rise, led by banking stocks
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Thursday after Wall Street finished
February with healthy gains as investors looked ahead to
economic data that could reinforce recent signs of improved
growth.
The data comes a day after comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that
disappointed those hoping for signals of more monetary stimulus.
Bernanke offered a tempered view of the economy, pouring
cold water on the notion that recent upbeat signs heralded a
stronger recovery. He told U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee that unless
growth accelerated, unacceptably high unemployment would not
keep dropping.
Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony on monetary
policy later Thursday before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee.
Weekly initial jobless claims are seen holding steady near
four-year lows at 351,000. The report will be released at 8:30
a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
In addition, the Institute for Supply Management's February
manufacturing index, due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), is seen
rising to 54.5 from 54.1 in the previous month.
"People are waiting on the data to decide how they're going
to trade today, and while we could be due for a pullback, so far
this year the numbers have been a lot better than expected,"
said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial
Services in Suffern, New York.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.6 points and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 11 points.
Equities are coming off a strong February, with the Dow
rising 2.5 percent, the S&P advancing 4.1 percent and the Nasdaq
adding 5.4 percent. The Dow on Tuesday closed above 13,000 for
the first time since May 2008, however, since those gains
largely came on light trading volume, many traders have forecast
a near-term pullback.
"We're above some technically important levels, and while
we're still in a strong uptrend we may need to take a breather
soon," Pursche said.
Car companies may be in focus, with February vehicle sales
seen rising slightly. Ford Motor Co is expected to have
recorded some of the biggest monthly gains. The stock edged up
0.4 percent to $12.43 in premarket trading.
European shares advanced 0.7 percent, with
investors turning more upbeat on the impact from the European
Central Bank's pumping 530 billion euros of cash into the
banking system. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays Plc rose
3.1 percent to $16.06 in premarket trading.
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day
winning streak after Bernanke's comments disappointed investors
hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus.