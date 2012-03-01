US STOCKS-Futures imply slight gains after data

* Jobless claims in line with expectations
* Many retail chains top views in February sales
* European equities rise, led by banking stocks
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday as
jobless claims hovered near multi-year lows, though investors
had little reason to continue buying after healthy gains so far
this year.
The S&P 500 advanced 4.1 percent in February, while the Dow
rose 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq was up 5.4 percent. However,
since much of the upside has come on light trading volume, many
traders have forecast a near-term pullback.
"We've come up real strongly over the past two strong
months, and at some point we will need to digest," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New
York. "There was nothing in the data to move the needle one way
or the other."
U.S. jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 351,000 in the latest
week, holding near four-year lows, according to a government
report.
Investors also looked ahead to the Institute for Supply
Management's February manufacturing index, due at 10 a.m. EST
(1500 GMT), which is seen rising to 54.5 from 54.1 in the
previous month.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 35
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10 points.
The data comes a day after comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that
disappointed those hoping for signals of more monetary stimulus.
Bernanke offered a tempered view of the economy, pouring
cold water on the notion that recent upbeat signs heralded a
stronger recovery. He told U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee that unless
growth accelerated, unacceptably high unemployment would not
keep dropping.
Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony on monetary
policy later Thursday before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee.
Retail stocks were in focus as many chains reported
stronger-than-expected gains in February same-store sales.
Target Corp rose 1.3 percent to $57.45 before the bell,
while Buckle Inc gained 3 percent to $46.25.
Car companies will be in focus, with February vehicle sales
seen rising slightly. Ford Motor Co is expected to have
recorded some of the biggest monthly gains. The stock edged up
0.4 percent to $12.43 in premarket trading.
European shares advanced 0.9 percent, with
investors turning more upbeat on the impact from the European
Central Bank's pumping 530 billion euros of cash into the
banking system. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays Plc rose
2.8 percent to $16 in premarket trading, while HSBC Holding Plc
added 1.3 percent to $45.
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day
winning streak after Bernanke's comments disappointed investors
hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus. In February, the
Dow rose 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq added 5.4 percent.