US STOCKS-Wall St up on retailers, banks; pullback eyed

* Jobless claims match view, manufacturing growth slows
* Many retail chains top February sales forecasts
* Banks advance on easing euro-zone concerns
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks advanced on
Thursday, reversing declines from the previous session after
some positive data on the labor market and solid monthly sales
from retailers encouraged buying.
But gains were muted as this year's rally, which has pushed
major indexes to multi-year highs, has left some investors leery
of a pullback.
"We are trying to claw back a little bit of yesterday's loss
- interestingly enough, it seems 13,000 on the Dow seems to be
an inflection point," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"We may be getting to a spot, based on current economic
conditions, where we could be pretty close to fairly priced so
the question will be, 'What will be the stimulus to continue to
see the stock market gain?'"
U.S. jobless claims fell 2,000 to 351,000 in the
latest week, holding near four-year lows, the Labor Department
reported. But the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing
sector unexpectedly slowed in February, according to the
Institute for Supply Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47.71 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 12,998.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 7.99 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,373.67. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.54 points, or 0.79
percent, to 2,990.47.
Volume was a modest 3.22 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, and the CBOE
Volatility index dropped 5.3 percent, indicating a level
of complacency.
The S&P 500 has risen 9.3 percent so far this year, while
the Dow has gained 6.4 percent and the Nasdaq has climbed 14.8
percent.
Retailers' shares moved higher after mild weather helped
many U.S. chains post better-than-expected monthly sales in
February. Gap Inc jumped 7.4 percent to $25.08 while
Buckle Inc gained 8.3 percent to $48.63. Target Corp
shed 0.2 percent to $56.56.
The S&P retail index gained 0.5 percent and the
Morgan Stanley retail index rose 1.2 percent.
Bank shares ranked among the best performers on hopes that
the European Central Bank's second long-term liquidity injection
would ease the region's financial crisis.
The S&P financial sector gained 1.4 percent, led by
a 2.7 percent rise in JPMorgan Chase & Co to $40.31.
Ford Motor Co rose 2.8 percent to $12.73. General
Motors Co advanced 2 percent to $26.54 after the
automakers posted surprising sales results in the face of rising
gas prices.