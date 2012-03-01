US STOCKS-Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks

* Jobless claims match view, manufacturing growth slows
* Many retail chains top February sales forecasts
* Banks advance on easing euro-zone concerns
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stocks rose on
Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares
and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains
in oil prices limited the advance.
After losses on Wednesday, the rebound took the S&P 500 back
above its 1,370 resistance level, which is seen as key to
maintaining momentum in this five-month rally.
Bank shares ranked among the best performers on hopes that
the European Central Bank's second long-term liquidity injection
would ease the region's financial crisis. The S&P
financial sector gained 1.2 percent, led by a 2.9
percent gain in JPMorgan Chase & Co to $40.37.
The ECB news "is going to be immediately positive for the
banking system and for the credit markets in Europe, and in
time, will be positive for the European economy. They are on the
right road, which means that the risks associated with Europe
are starting to abate. And that's really good news," said Hugh
Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC
in Albany, New York.
An index of European shares rose 1.1 percent.
Brent crude's advance, which took futures above $128 a
barrel to the highest since 2008 in post-settlement trading,
revived concerns about the effect of higher oil prices on
consumers and businesses.
Still, the Dow Jones Transportation Average ended up
1.1 percent, suggesting investors were shrugging off the day's
rise in oil.
U.S. jobless claims, which fell 2,000 to 351,000 in the
latest week, were viewed as another sign the labor market may be
on the mend. The news was partly offset by an Institute for
Supply Management report showing the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in February.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.23 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.41 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,374.09. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.08 points, or 0.74
percent, at 2,988.97.
Automakers and retailers also were among the day's best
advancers.
U.S. automakers reported surprisingly healthy sales in the
face of rising gas prices. Shares of Ford Motor Co rose
2.3 percent to $12.66, while General Motors Co advanced
1.7 percent to $26.47.
Mild weather helped many U.S. chains post
better-than-expected monthly sales in February. Gap Inc
jumped 7.2 percent to $25.05 while Buckle Inc gained 6.9
percent to $48.01.
The S&P retail index gained 0.8 percent.
The late-day surge in oil prices followed an Iranian media
report of an explosion on an unknown Saudi oil pipeline, but a
CNBC report cited a Saudi oil official as saying the report was
untrue. Brent crude rose $3.54 to settle at $126.20 a
barrel.
Stocks have held up, however, with the S&P 500 now up 9.3
percent since the end of December.
Brokerage UBS raised its year-end target on the S&P 500
, citing improved U.S. economic data, and said the market
is likely to continue its upward path over the rest of 2012. Its
target is now 1,475, compared with 1,325 previously.
Volume was about 7 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, in line with the daily
average of 7 billion.
The ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks was about
2 to 1 on the NYSE, while on the Nasdaq, seven stocks rose for
about every five that fell.