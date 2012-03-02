CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures slip as oil prices, Yelp IPO eyed

* S&P futures on track to close on 9th week of gains
* Consumer website Yelp IPO prices at $15 a share
* Futures off: Dow 35 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 2 Futures on the S&P 500
edged lower in sparse volume on Friday in a light day
on the economic calendar but were still on track to close their
ninth straight week of gains, the longest such run since January
2004.
Futures have traded in a tight range in the past two weeks,
mostly holding on to gains of nearly 10 percent since the
beginning of the year.
"This has been a straight up move in prices, and it is
unusual for that to continue," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"In order to avoid (a pullback) we need a continued flow of
good news, and there aren't many earnings forecasts coming in
right now, which could be the next push," Meckler said. "People
will focus on possible negatives and right now the biggest out
there is oil prices."
U.S. crude oil futures hovered near $108 a barrel a
day after hitting a 10-month high above $110 on supply concerns
in the Middle East.
Aides to U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scrambling to bridge
differences over what Washington fears could be an Israeli
attack on Iran's nuclear sites, a concern at the heart of the
recent spike in oil prices. Both leaders will meet on Monday.
New York's Institute for Supply Management February index of
regional business activity is due at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).
S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 35
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8.25 points.
Yelp Inc's initial public offering of class A common stock
priced at $15 a share, above the expected price range, valuing
the U.S. consumer review website at nearly $900 million.
Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc posted a higher
quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its discounted
products.