REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St slips; S&P tries for 3rd straight weekly gain

* S&P, Nasdaq looking to finish 8th positive week in 9
* Consumer website Yelp shares jump 73 pct in debut
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks slipped on
Friday as a session with sparse economic data gave investors
little reason to push indexes higher, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
remained on track for their eighth positive week in the last
nine.
The S&P 500 has traded in a tight range in the past two
weeks, mostly holding on to a gain of nearly 9 percent since the
beginning of the year.
Even though both the Nasdaq and S&P were on track for their
third straight weekly advance, gains were limited as economic
data throughout the week cast some doubt on the strength of the
economic recovery.
"The news continues to be conflicted. That is why you see
this market. We are not racing away any more. We are stuck right
at" these numbers, said Ken Polcari, managing director of ICAP
Equities in New York.
"You just have the markets in this holding pattern, biding
their time. Everyone is trying to figure out what the answer is
going to be."
Investors were keeping a close eye on oil prices, which have
risen more than 15 percent since the start of February. U.S.
crude oil futures fell 2.3 percent to under $107 a barrel
a day after hitting a 10-month high above $110 on supply
concerns in the Middle East.
A steep rise in crude and gasoline prices could cut into
consumer spending and damage the economic recovery.
"We've had a pretty big move since the end of the third
quarter last year that has been driven by a variety of factors,
but we are maybe at a point now where the market needs to digest
some of the move that it has had," said Doug Foreman, director
of equities at Kayne Anderson Rudnick in Los Angeles.
"If we have some big event in the Middle East with Iran or
what have you, then obviously, that could throw a monkey wrench
into things in the short run."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.60
points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,941.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 6.27 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,367.82. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 16.15 points, or 0.54
percent, to 2,972.82.
For the week, the Dow is off 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500
is up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.3 percent.
Aides to U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scrambling to bridge differences
over what Washington fears could be an Israeli attack on Iran's
nuclear sites, a concern at the heart of the recent spike in oil
prices. Both leaders will meet on Monday.
The U.S. dollar's strength against the yen and the
euro could continue to pressure oil and other commodity
prices.
Yelp Inc's stock surged to as high as $26 per share
in its debut, up more than 70 percent from its IPO price. The
initial public offering was priced at $15 a share, above the
expected price range, valuing the U.S. consumer review website
at nearly $900 million. In early afternoon
trading, Yelp was up 62.8 percent at $24.42.
Wynn Resorts Ltd shares rose 6.1 percent to $129.50
after the company disclosed in a regulatory filing a land
concession has been published in the offical gazette of Macau.
That was off the stock's intraday high of $132.59. The stock had
been halted earlier in the session pending disclosure of news.
U.S. food and drink maker Sara Lee Corp will pay a
special $3 dividend after it completes the spin-off of its
coffee and tea business, expected by the end of June. Sara Lee's
shares shot up nearly 7.8 percent to $21.97.
Shares of Shutterfly Inc jumped 18.8 percent to
$31.97 after bankrupt Eastman Kodak agreed to sell its online
photo services business to Shutterfly for $23.8 million.