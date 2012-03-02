US STOCKS-Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week

* S&P, Nasdaq finish 8th positive week in 9
* Energy shares fall alongside crude prices, telecom up
* Apple's market cap now $100 bln more than Exxon's
* Consumer website Yelp shares jump 73 pct in debut
* Dow flat, S&P off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news, see
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 2 The S&P and Nasdaq
notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but
momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a
thinly traded session.
Energy shares were the big losers in the broad decline,
falling alongside crude oil prices, though other cyclical
groups, including industrials and financials, also lost
altitude.
The S&P 500 has gained almost 9 percent since the beginning
of the year. But mixed economic data and tensions between Iran
and Israel have given investors few reasons lately to chase the
market higher after three straight winning weeks for the
benchmark index.
"We're in a small pullback, but that's to be expected after
a very strong rally," said David Kelly, the chief market
strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York, who added that he
considered stocks cheaper than other asset classes like bonds.
"Unless something major happens, we'll continue to move up,"
he said. "It's like we're trying to find our way around a dark
room: We're making progress, but slowly because of all the
uncertainty out there about Europe and the Middle East."
The day's strongest sector was telecom, which rose
0.5 percent. The group, which is considered a defensive play,
was led higher by AT&T Inc, up 0.8 percent at $30.87, and
Verizon Communications, up 0.6 percent at $38.67. Both
stocks are Dow components.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to
1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points,
or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19.
For the week, the Dow inched down 0.05 percent, while the
S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent. On
Tuesday, the Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since
May 2008, though it has subsequently struggled to maintain that
level.
"I'm a little dubious of the prospect of staying above
13,000," said Tim Speiss, head of personal wealth advisors at
EisnerAmper in New York. "I expect we'll see more volatility at
this level, and a significant uptick from these levels isn't
warranted."
Investors kept a close eye on oil prices, which have risen
more than 15 percent since the start of February. A steep rise
in crude and gasoline prices could cut into consumer spending
and damage the economic recovery.
"We're already at the level where crude prices are a concern
for economic growth," Speiss said.
U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent, or
$2.14, to settle at $106.70 a barrel a day after hitting a
10-month high above $110 on supply concerns in the Middle East.
The decline hit energy shares, sending the S&P energy sector
index down 1.1 percent. Peabody Energy fell 6.5
percent to $32.89 while Exxon Mobil Corp declined 0.6
percent to $86.33.
The market capitalization of Exxon, at $409.25 billion the
second-largest U.S. company, is now almost $100 billion less
than Apple Inc, the biggest U.S. company.
Aides to U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scrambling to bridge differences
over what Washington fears could be an Israeli attack on Iran's
nuclear sites, a concern at the heart of the recent spike in oil
prices. Both leaders will meet on Monday.
The U.S. dollar's strength against the yen and the
euro could continue to pressure oil and other commodity
prices.
Yelp Inc's stock surged as high as $26 per share in
its debut, up more than 70 percent from its IPO price. The
initial public offering was priced at $15 a share, above the
expected price range, valuing the U.S. consumer review website
at nearly $900 million. Shares closed their first day of trading
at $24.58, up 63.9 percent.
Wynn Resorts Ltd retracted an announcement that it
had advanced a major project in Macau, saying it had been made
in error after its shares surged on the news. Wynn Resorts'
shares closed 4.3 percent higher at $127.27 after being halted
earlier in the session.
U.S. food and drink maker Sara Lee Corp will pay a
special $3 dividend after it completes the spin-off of its
coffee and tea business, expected by the end of June. Sara Lee's
shares shot up 7.1 percent to $21.83.
Shares of Shutterfly Inc jumped 16.5 percent to
$31.36 after bankrupt Eastman Kodak agreed to sell its online
photo services business to Shutterfly for $23.8 million.
Volume was light, with about 6.02 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.
Nearly two-thirds of the shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed in negative territory, while on the Nasdaq, 68
percent of stocks closed lower.