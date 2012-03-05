US STOCKS-Futures off on economy concerns, dip buying seen

* AIG selling Asia stake
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stock index futures
eased on Monday after data showing a decline in European private
sector activity last month and a lower target for China growth
gave investors reason to pause.
Early losses eased, a sign that investors were looking to
buy on dips, with cheaper valuations still an allure to those
betting on an improving U.S. economy.
"I think it is a good place for the market to pause," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in
New York. "I am not expecting a big plunge, valuations will kick
in."
S&P 500 futures fell 2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 15
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3 points.
European and Asian stocks dropped, with shares in euro zone
peripheral countries such as Italy and Spain among the worst
hit, after data showed the region was likely to slide back into
recession.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth
target to an 8-year low of 7.5 percent and put a priority on
boosting consumer demand in hopes of weaning the economy off a
reliance on external demand and foreign capital.
"I would recommend buying on dips because I think we will
continue to see the jobs growth showing improvement," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital.
European markets were also pressured ahead of a March 8
deadline for Greece and private bondholders to complete a debt
swap. Failure to reach agreement would put the country back on
the brink of a messy default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.2 percent. Hong Kong
shares dropped 1.4 percent
The Institute for Supply Management releases its February
non-manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), with
economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a reading of 56.1
versus 56.8 in February. A weaker-than-expected manufacturing
survey last week will keep investors on guard.
Also at 10 a.m., the Commerce Department releases January
factory orders. Economists look for a drop of 1.5 percent after
a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.
American International Group Inc is selling part of
its stake in AIA Group Ltd to raise about $6 billion
to help repay a huge federal government bailout. AIG shares
slipped 0.5 percent to $29.64.
The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
lower in a thinly traded session. The S&P 500 has rallied 25
percent since closing lows in October with few pullbacks.