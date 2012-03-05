US STOCKS-Wall St off on economy concerns, dip buying seen

* AIG selling Asia stake
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 5 Wall Street stocks eased
on Monday after data showing a decline in European private
sector activity last month and a reduced target for China growth
gave investors reason to pause.
But losses were limited in a sign investors were looking to
buy on dips, a familiar pattern this year as cheaper
valuations drew in those betting on an improving U.S. economy
and lured investors who may have missed this year's
rally.
"You'll probably have some buying on the dips, not too
much of a major correction, maybe a slight drift upwards," said
Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel
Capital Research.com, Shrewsbury, New Jersey.
Materials shares, sensitive to signs of slowing in
the commodity-hungry Chinese economy, were the biggest drags in
early trading. The S&P materials sector index fell 1
percent, while aluminum producer Alcoa Inc fell 1.4
percent to $10.10.
Losses in the overall market were limited. The Dow Jones
industrial average dropped 32.16 points, or 0.25 percent,
to 12,945.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.70
points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,365.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index
lost 8.02 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,968.17.
European and Asian stocks dropped, with shares in euro zone
peripheral countries such as Italy and Spain among the worst
hit, after data showed the region was likely to slide back into
recession.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth
target to an 8-year low of 7.5 percent and put a priority on
boosting consumer demand in hopes of weaning the economy off a
reliance on external demand and foreign capital.
"I would recommend buying on dips because I think we will
continue to see the jobs growth showing improvement," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital.
European markets were also pressured ahead of a March 8
deadline for Greece and private bondholders to complete a debt
swap. Failure to reach agreement would put the country back on
the brink of a messy default.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.4 percent. Hong Kong
shares dropped 1.4 percent
Brent crude hovered near $124 a barrel on fears that
Iranian sanctions were limiting supplies, offsetting a boost in
Iraqi oil production. Investors have worried that a recent rise
in prices could stunt economic growth.
Chevron Corp fell nearly 1 percent to $108.66,
while Exxon Mobil Corp fell 0.2 percent to $86.17.
American International Group Inc is selling part of
its stake in AIA Group Ltd to raise about $6 billion
to help repay a huge federal government bailout. AIG shares
slipped 0.3 percent to $29.74.
The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
lower in a thinly traded session. The S&P 500 has rallied 25
percent since closing lows in October with few pullbacks.