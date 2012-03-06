US STOCKS-Futures fall on Greece, economy worries

* European shares hit 1-week low

* Hong Kong shares see biggest slide in 3 months

* Yahoo to cut thousands of jobs-report

* Futures down: S&P 11.2 pts, Dow 98 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday on renewed concerns that Greece and private bondholders would not meet a Thursday deadline to complete a debt swap, potentially opening the way for a messy default.

* Greek creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value of their bonds. A deal is needed for a 130 billion euros bailout that would put the country on more stable footing.

* Concerns over the parlous state of Greece's finances come a day after China cut its growth forecast and data showed the European Union is unlikely to avoid a recession.

* "With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece and after effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are taking defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

* Banks and materials shares, sensitive to flare-ups in Europe's debt crisis, fell in early trading. Bank of America Corp lost 1.1 percent to $7.88, while aluminum producer Alcoa Inc fell 1.4 pct to $9.73.

* S&P 500 futures were off 11.2 points and below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 98 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 21.5 points.

* European shares hit a 1-week low. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent. Hong Kong shares suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months as the Hang Seng index lost 2.2 percent.

* Yahoo Inc's new chief executive was preparing a significant restructuring of the Internet media company, including thousands of layoffs, according to a technology blog.

* El Paso Corp delayed a shareholder vote on the pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc to allow investors to consider a judge's ruling that criticized some of the deal's participants.

* General Motors Co will pay 320 million euros ($423 million) for a 7 percent stake in French automaker Peugeot SA as part of an alliance designed to save the companies at least $2 billion.

* Shares in AIA Group Ltd had their second biggest percentage fall on Tuesday after former parent American International Group Inc raised about $6 billion by selling a piece of its stake in Asia's third largest insurer.