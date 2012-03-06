US STOCKS-Greece, economy worries weigh on futures

* European shares hit 1-week low
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock index futures
fell on Tuesday on renewed concerns that Greece and private
bondholders would not meet a looming deadline to complete a debt
swap, potentially opening the way for a messy default that could
hurt neighboring economies.
A group representing bondholders warned a default could
leave Italy and Spain needing outside help to stop contagion
from spreading and cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) of damage to the region.
Creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond swap in
which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value of
their bonds.
Heightening tensions over Greece come a day after China cut
its growth forecast and data showed the European Union is
unlikely to avoid a recession.
"With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece
and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are
taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of
market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
Banks and materials shares, sensitive to flare-ups in
Europe's debt crisis, fell in early trading. Bank of America
Corp lost 1.3 percent to $7.87, while aluminum producer
Alcoa Inc was off 1.3 pct to $9.74.
S&P 500 futures were off 10.4 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 81
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.5 points.
Greece has no plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its
bond swap offer to private creditors, Greek officials said,
dismissing market rumors the cutoff date may be changed to
increase participation in the offer.
European shares hit a 1-week low. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent. Hong
Kong shares suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months
as the Hang Seng index lost 2.2 percent.
Oil eased in volatile trading on concerns over global
economic growth despite the continued risk to supplies due to
tensions associated with Iran. Brent crude fell 0.5
percent to $123.12 a barrel.
Shares in Exxon Mobil Corp fell 0.8 percent to
$86.30 in premarket trade. The Select Sector SPDR energy
exchange-traded fund lost 0.8 percent to $73.70.
Yahoo Inc's new chief executive was preparing a
significant restructuring of the Internet media company that
would include thousands of layoffs, according to a technology
blog.
El Paso Corp delayed a shareholder vote on the
pipeline company's acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc
to allow investors to consider a judge's ruling that
criticized some of the deal's participants.
General Motors Co will pay 320 million euros ($423
million) for a 7 percent stake in French automaker Peugeot SA
as part of an alliance designed to save the companies
at least $2 billion.