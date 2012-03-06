US STOCKS-Wall St drops most in 3 months on Greece, economy

* Concerns grow over Greek debt restructuring
* Banks, basic materials shares lead decline
* Brazil economy slows sharply, euro zone near recession
* Dow down 1.7 pct, S&P off 1.7 pct, Nasdaq off 1.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks fell the
most in nearly three months on Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling
more than 200 points as the risk of a disorderly default in
Greece and a reduced growth target in China dented recent
confidence in the global economic recovery.
The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, Wall Street's
anxiety gauge, jumped nearly 18 percent to 21.23, rising above
its 50-day average for the first time since November. A dozen
stocks fell for every issue that rose the New York Stock
Exchange, with bank and miner shares among the top decliners.
Equities' recent gains have been supported in part by
expectations that Europe's credit crisis will be contained and
China's economy will avoid a hard landing. Recent data seems to
partly undermine these assumptions.
"It's one of those days when we are seeing bits of negative
news come into one, all at the same time," said Randy Frederick,
director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for
Financial Research.
"The move in the VIX may seem exaggerated because of the
percentage move, but considering the Dow is down 200 points,
it's not surprising."
The VIX has been near 15 to 16 for most of this year, well
below the historical mean of 21, making it more sensitive to an
upward move.
Europe's downturn appeared ready to turn into a full-fledged
recession due to a collapse in household spending, exports and
manufacturing in the final months of 2011, the European Union
said.
Brazil's gross domestic product expanded by a meager 2.7
percent in 2011, data showed Tuesday, adding to concerns after
China cut its growth outlook earlier in the week. Expected
growth in emerging markets has been a main catalyst for
equities' gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.30
points, or 1.68 percent, at 12,744.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.19 points, or 1.70 percent, at
1,341.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 46.48
points, or 1.58 percent, at 2,904.02.
Despite the decline, the S&P 500 is still up almost 7
percent for the year. If fourth-quarter gains are included, the
benchmark index is still up almost 20 percent since Sept. 30.
Analysts have expected a pullback for weeks, citing an
overstretched market.
A group representing bondholders warned a default could
cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to
the region. Creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond
swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value
of their bonds.
As part of a reassessment of possible collateral damage if
the Greek deal with private debt holders collapses, traders sold
the stocks of large banks on concern about their exposure to
Greece.
The S&P financial sector index dropped 2.5 percent
and the KBW bank index fell 2.7 percent. Morgan Stanley
lost 5.5 percent to $17.29.
A gauge of European bank shares tumbled 4.2 percent.
Greece has no plans to extend the deadline on its bond-swap
offer to private creditors, officials said, dismissing market
rumors that the date may be changed to increase participation in
the offer.
Basic materials stocks also slid as commodity prices fell,
pressured further by a stronger U.S. dollar.
Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc lost 4 percent to $9.48
and Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc fell 3.1 percent
to $39.20.