US STOCKS-Wall St marks first big loss of 2012

* Concerns grow over Greek debt restructuring
* Banks, basic materials shares lead decline
* Dow down 1.6 pct, S&P off 1.5 pct, Nasdaq off 1.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 6 The Dow dropped more
than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in
three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece
and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth.
Analysts have expected a pullback for weeks, citing an
overstretched market. Despite the day's decline, the S&P 500 is
still up almost 7 percent for the year. If fourth-quarter gains
are included, the benchmark index is still up almost 20 percent
since Sept. 30.
Wall Street's anxiety gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or
VIX, jumped about 16 percent to near 21, rising above its
50-day moving average for the first time since November. About
10 stocks fell for every one that rose the New York Stock
Exchange, with bank and miner shares among the top decliners.
Equities' recent rally has continued without a substantial
pullback since December, supported in part by expectations that
Europe's credit crisis would be contained and China's economy
could avoid a hard landing.
"It might be just time we have a bit of a pullback here as
this market begins to reassess what the future growth prospects
for the year look like," said Burt White, managing director and
chief investment officer at LPL Financial in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66 points,
or 1.57 percent, to close at 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent, to
1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16 points,
or 1.36 percent, to end at 2,910.32.
It was the Dow's first drop of more than 200
points since Nov. 23. The last time the S&P 500 fell more than 1
percent was in late December.
Apple Inc shares fell, but outperformed the broader
market after volatile swings in recent days. The stock closed
down 0.5 percent at $530.26 on Tuesday.
Europe's downturn appeared ready to turn into a full-fledged
recession due to a collapse in household spending, exports and
manufacturing in the final months of 2011, the European Union
said.
Brazil's gross domestic product expanded by a meager 2.7
percent in 2011, data showed Tuesday, adding to concerns after
China cut its growth outlook earlier in the week. Expected
growth in emerging markets has been a main catalyst for
equities' gains.
A group representing Greek bondholders warned a default
could cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage
to the region. Creditors have until Thursday night to accept a
bond swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the
value of their bonds.
As part of a reassessment of possible collateral damage if
the Greek deal with private debt holders collapses, traders sold
the stocks of large banks on concern about their exposure to
Greece.
The S&P financial sector index dropped 2.5 percent
and the KBW bank index fell 2.7 percent. Morgan Stanley
lost 5.3 percent to $17.32.
Greece has no plans to extend the deadline on its bond-swap
offer to private creditors, officials said, dismissing market
rumors that the date may be changed to increase participation in
the offer.
Basic materials stocks also tumbled as commodity prices
fell, pressured further by a stronger U.S. dollar.
Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc lost 4.1 percent to $9.47
and Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc fell 2.5 percent
to $39.44.
Utilities, a traditional defensive play, were the
best-performing S&P sector during Tuesday's slide. An S&P
utility sector index ended the day down 0.5 percent.
Volume was slightly heavy with about 7.6 billion shares
traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq,
above the daily average of 6.9 billion.