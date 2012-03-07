US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds after jobs report

* Private-sector job gains top expectations
* Fed mulls sterilized bond purchases -report
* Freeport, Newmont shares drop after Indonesia ruling
* Greek debt swap accepted by major bond holders
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks rose on
Wednesday, a day after the worst selloff in three months for
Wall Street, as a report showed the U.S. private sector added
more jobs than expected last month.
The market added to gains after The Wall Street Journal
reported the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a new type of
mortgage and Treasury bond-buying program.
The news comes after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
many in financial markets last week by giving no clear
indication that he plans to spur faster growth by pushing for
another round of asset purchases, or quantitative easing.
"The market likes an easy Fed and the article is talking
about how the Fed is discussing staying easy for as long as
possible," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.
"Just when the Fed said they are going to keep short-term
interest rates low until late 2014, this is another way for them
to keep long-term interest rates low for as long as possible,"
he said.
Banking stocks - Tuesday's big losers - helped drive gains.
The S&P financial sector index rose 1.2 percent. Morgan
Stanley shot up 3.5 percent to $17.92 following a 5.3
percent drop in the previous session.
The PHLX housing sector index rose 2.2 percent, with
Hovnanian Enterprises up 4.2 percent at $2.50 after
posting results.
Job creation by U.S. private employers picked up in
February, according to payroll processor ADP's report,
reinforcing hopes that Friday's government payrolls report would
confirm a steadily healing labor market.
Bets on strength in the labor and housing markets have
fueled the S&P 500's gain of 20 percent from the October closing
low.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71.97 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 12,831.12. The S&P 500 Index added
8.84 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,352.20. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 27.26 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,937.58.
Helping to reassure markets, major banks and pension funds
threw their weight behind Greece's bond-swap offer to private
creditors, increasing chances of a deal going through and the
likelihood that a 130-billion-euro international bailout package
will be secured.
Tuesday's tumble came on renewed concerns about Greece and
the outlook for the global economy. It was one of the worst
performances since stocks began rallying in October.
Anticipation of Apple's latest iPad also kept
investors engaged. The company will unveil what is expected to
be a faster and better-equipped tablet computer later Wednesday.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has started his product launch presentation
in San Francisco, showing a new Apple TV set-top box, but so far
not the highly anticipated third version of the iPad tablet.
Apple shares rose 0.7 percent to $534.13, pulling back
slightly from an earlier gain of 1 percent to a session high of
$537.78.
Shares of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc fell
1.2 percent to $38.95 and Newmont Mining Corp dropped
0.8 percent to $56.75 after Indonesia announced new rules to
take more profits from vast mineral resources by limiting
foreign ownership of mines.
Investors kept an eye on oil prices after France voiced
skepticism that a planned revival of talks between six world
powers and Iran over its nuclear program would succeed.
Traders worry that an escalation of the crisis could bring
war to the region, raise oil prices, and harm the global
economy.