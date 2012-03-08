US STOCKS-Wall St up as Greek deal seen near

* Jobless claims edge up but labor market seen healing
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks rose on
Thursday as Greece moved closer to concluding a bond swap with
private creditors that is needed to stave off a messy default.
The S&P continued to claw back after a string of losses sent
the index more than 2 percent lower in three sessions. It is
still down 0.7 percent this week.
Athens was on track to secure the deal with its bond holders
as part of a financial bailout that has been at the center of
investor concerns globally. Missing a repayment would
potentially destabilize the euro zone's financial system,
cripple the euro and take down commodity and equity markets.
"There is optimism about the Greek debt swap," said King
Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management
in San Francisco.
"The market was also oversold in the short term so from a
technical perspective a bounce was to be expected."
Investors holding at least 61 percent of the more than 200
billion euros in Greek debt have already signed up ahead of the
3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) deadline. This means Greece has crossed
the minimum 50 percent threshold required for a deal and was
almost certain to top the two-thirds level needed to enforce
losses on any holdouts.
Basic materials stocks, up 1.5 percent, led the
advance on the S&P 500, with the financial sector held back by
insurers after the U.S. Treasury sold $6 billion of its shares
in AIG.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 46.58 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 12,883.91. The S&P 500 Index gained
9.59 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,362.22. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 24.10 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,959.79.
An unexpected rise in new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits in the latest week was not enough to change perceptions
the labor market was strengthening, a key factor in the current
stocks rally. The data came ahead of the closely watched
payrolls report expected Friday.
Shares of American International Group Inc fell 3
percent to $28.56 after the U.S. Treasury priced its $6 billion
AIG offering at $29 a share, allowing the Obama administration
to break even on its investment in the insurer as it winds down
bailout programs from the financial crisis.
The S&P financial sector gained 0.5 percent while
the KBW insurance index was up 0.3 percent.
McDonald's Corp fell 3.3 percent to $96.86 after the
hamburger chain reported a smaller-than-expected rise in
February sales, weighed down by weakness in Europe and
Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
Brazil cut rates more than expected on Wednesday, stepping
up a battle to revive struggling industries that threaten to
derail a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.
Brazil's meager 2.7 percent gross domestic product expansion
last year, reported earlier this week, worried investors as
emerging markets are expected to be the main engine of global
growth.