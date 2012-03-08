US STOCKS-Wall St gains on relief as Greek debt swap looms

* Greece closes in on bond swap, crosses key threshold
* U.S. jobless claims edge up, labor market seen healing
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks rose on
Thursday as Greece moved closer to concluding a bond swap with
private creditors that is needed to avoid a messy default.
The S&P 500 continued to claw back from a string of losses
that drove the index down more than 2 percent in three sessions.
Even with Wednesday's gains, it is still off slightly for the
week.
Athens was on track to secure a deal with bondholders as
part of a financial bailout that has been at the center of
market concerns globally. If the government misses a repayment,
it would potentially destabilize the euro zone's financial
system, cripple the euro and take down commodity and equity
markets.
"The progress in the Greek situation is a relief because the
market knows it could have been a lot worse. Investors are
getting back into the market and doing some bargain hunting,"
said Frank Fantozzi, chief executive of Planned Financial
Services based in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bets against more market gains were also being made before
Friday's government payrolls report. Expectations are for a net
gain of 210,000 jobs in February.
An unexpected rise in new U.S. weekly jobless claims,
reported Thursday morning, was not enough to change perceptions
the labor market was strengthening -- a major catalyst in the
current stocks rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.90 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 12,904.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 11.97 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,364.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 32.23 points, or 1.10
percent, at 2,967.92.
Investors holding at least 61 percent of the more than 200
billion euros in Greek debt have already signed up ahead of the
3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) deadline for the swap. This means Greece
has crossed the minimum threshold needed for a deal and was
almost certain to top the two-thirds needed to enforce losses on
any holdouts.
An S&P index of basic materials stocks shot up 1.4
percent, leading the S&P 500's advance. The Reuters/Jefferies
CRB commodities index rose 0.6 percent, shifting into
positive mode after four straight down sessions.
Coach Inc, the luxury leather goods retailer, hit a
record high of $78.22 after the overall positive tone of a
presentation at a Bank of America conference. The stock later
eased, up 4.4 percent to $76.65.
American International Group Inc fell 2.7 percent to
$28.65 after the U.S. Treasury priced its $6 billion offering of
AIG stock at $29 a share. That would allow the Obama
administration to break even on its investment in the insurer as
it winds down bailout programs from the financial crisis.
The S&P financial sector gained 0.6 percent while
the KBW insurance index climbed 0.5 percent.
The Dow was pressured by McDonald's Corp. The stock
fell 3.3 percent to $96.94 after the world's largest hamburger
chain reported a smaller-than-expected rise in February sales.