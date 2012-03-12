US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower after China trade data

* China February trade balance drops
* Zoll Medical to be acquired for $2.21 billion
* Futures off: Dow 1 pt, S&P 3.7 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks were set
for a slightly lower open on Monday as economic data
in China and this week's Federal Open Market Committee
announcement gave investors reason to pause after a three-day
rally.
China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in
February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit
in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which
frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the drop.
The data cast some doubt on global economic growth prospects
after Friday's U.S. payrolls report pointed to an improving
domestic economy and pushed equities to their fourth straight
weekly gain.
Investors will also eye Tuesday's statement from the U.S.
central bank's Federal Open Market Committee for any indications
in the direction on monetary policy.
"This is definitely the market in pause mode, looking for
anything out of the FOMC which is going to give the market some
sort of direction in terms of - not rates so much because that
is a foregone conclusion - but direction in terms of guideposts
for rate change," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Let's not forget we are up very nicely for the year, and we
are not up without good reason - earnings have been good, there
had definitely been some modest improvement in the U.S. domestic
economy as evidenced by Friday's jobs number - and the market
needs to digest that."
Stocks were rattled recently after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of giving a strong signal of
more stimulus during testimony in front of the U.S.
House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee.
China's central bank also said the country has ample room to
tweak policy to support credit growth in the face of volatile
foreign capital flows that will inevitably see market forces
play a greater role in determining the value of the yuan
currency.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.7 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1
point, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5.75 points.
Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical
equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as
Asahi Kasei looks to build a globally competitive healthcare
business and reduce its reliance on its chemicals and fiber
operations. Zoll climbed 24.2 percent to $93.30 in premarket.
Molycorp Inc is set to buy Neo Material Technologies
Inc in a C$1.3 billion ($1.31 billion) cash-and-share
deal that will give Molycorp access to Neo's rare earth
processing capabilities and patents. Molycorp dipped 0.9 percent
to $30.61 premarket.
Youku Inc jumped 22.7 percent to $30.69 in
premarket after China's largest online video company said it
will buy second-ranked Tudou Holdings Ltd in an
all-stock deal valued at more than $1 billion. Tudou shares
surged 209.6 percent to $47.56 premarket trade.
PepsiCo Inc said it was taking the "essential" step
of changing its global structure by creating the new job of
president to integrate its sprawling operations worldwide and
was bringing back a former executive to head its food and snacks
business in the Americas. Shares gained 0.8 percent to $63.65 in
premarket.