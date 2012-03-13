US STOCKS-Futures higher on euro zone optimism, Fed eyed

* Greece gets final OK for second bailout
* German data tops expectations
* Retail sales, Fed eyed
* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 8.1 pts, Nasdaq 15.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index
futures advanced on Tuesday ahead of data that could
provide clues on the level of consumer spending and before a
policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* The central bank is expected to hold steady on monetary
policy when it concludes its one-day meeting, acknowledging a
mildly brighter economic outlook while refraining from any
suggestion that further easing is now off the table.
* Markets were unnerved recently after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke stopped short of giving a strong signal of more
economic stimulus during congressional testimony.
* Before the Fed statement, investors will look to February
U.S. retail sales, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), with economists
in a Reuters survey expecting a 1.0 percent month-over-month
rise compared with a 0.4 percent increase in January. Excluding
automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.7 percent, a repeat of
the January increase.
* Positive developments in Europe also helped boost
sentiment, after euro-zone finance ministers gave final approval
to a second bailout for Greece and data in Germany showed
analyst and investor sentiment rose significantly more than
expected in March.
* S&P 500 futures rose 8.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 58
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 15.25points.
* Pfizer Inc, the world's largest drugmaker, has
scrapped a deal to sell insulin products made by Biocon Ltd
, leaving India's biggest biotech company without a
partner to sell the drugs in key global markets such as the
United States.
* Yahoo Inc sued Facebook Inc over 10
patents that include methods and systems for advertising on the
Web, opening a major legal battle among big technology companies
in social media.
* European equities extended gains to more than 1 percent,
hitting session highs after stronger-than-expected German data
boosted confidence in the health of the global economy.
* Asian equities hit a one-week high, holding firm in the
wake of recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy, while
the yen rose after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy
steady.