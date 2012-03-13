US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on euro-zone, retail sales

* Greece gets final OK for second bailout
* German economic sentiment data tops expectations
* U.S. February retail show biggest gain in five months
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 5.2 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks were poised
for a higher open on Tuesday after a report on
better-than-expected retail sales last month and easing concerns
about the euro-zone's economy.
Investor sentiment about economic prospects in Europe was
boosted after euro-zone finance ministers gave final approval to
a second bailout for Greece and data in Germany showed analyst
and investor sentiment rose significantly more than expected in
March.
Data in the United States once again indicated a slowly
improving domestic economy, as retail sales recorded their
largest gain in five months in February, despite rising gas
prices.
"Just maybe a little bit of a relief with some of that
uncertainty out of the way and the retail sales, highest in five
months, is helping. It is all good news," said Terry Morris,
senior vice president and senior equity manager for National
Penn Investors Trust Co in Reading, Pennsylvania.
But Morris cautioned that the trend of low market volume was
unsettling, reflecting a lack of commitment from investors.
Monday's volume of 5.24 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq represented the lowest
tally of the year.
"The mentality has shifted from selling rallies to buying
dips, so a lot of people are just sitting there, keeping their
powder dry and hoping the market pulls back so they can get in,"
said Morris.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 69
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 10 points.
Later in the session, investors will look to the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which is expected to hold steady on monetary
policy when it concludes its one-day meeting, acknowledging a
mildly brighter economic outlook while refraining from any
suggestion that further easing is now off the table.
Markets were unnerved recently after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke stopped short of giving a strong signal of more
economic stimulus during congressional testimony.
Pfizer Inc, the world's largest drugmaker, has
scrapped a deal to sell insulin products made by Biocon Ltd
, leaving India's biggest biotech company without a
partner to sell the drugs in key global markets such as the
United States. Pfizer edged up 0.3 percent to $21.60 in
premarket trade.
Yahoo Inc sued Facebook Inc over 10 patents
that include methods and systems for advertising on the Web,
opening a major legal battle among big technology companies in
social media. Yahoo gained 0.8 percent to $14.60 premarket.
Great Wolf Resorts Inc jumped 26 percent to $5.28
after private equity firm Apollo Global Management said
its affiliate will buy the operator of indoor waterpark resorts
for about $703 million, including debt.
Midas Inc jumped 27.4 percent to $11.45 in premarket
after the auto aftermarket repair chain said it would be taken
private by TBC Corp for $173 million in cash.