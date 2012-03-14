US STOCKS - Futures edge higher on economic optimism

* Most U.S. banks pass stress tests
* Q4 current account, Feb import-export data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stock index
futures edged higher on Wednesday, putting the
benchmark index on track for its sixth straight advance after
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the economy and
banking sector helped boost optimism.
* The Fed said most of the largest U.S. banks passed their
annual stress test in a report that underscored the recovery of
the financial sector but called out a few laggards, including
Citigroup Inc.
* Banks have been a leading component of the 11 percent
rally in the S&P for the year, with the KBW Bank index up
more than 20 percent and the S&P financial sector index
up more than 18 percent.
* Bank of America Corp climbed 1.7 percent to $8.53
in premarket trade. Citigroup Inc dropped 2.9 percent to
$35.40.
* Late in Tuesday's session, the Fed also said it expects
"moderate" growth over coming quarters with the unemployment
rate declining gradually versus the "modest" growth the central
bank said it expected in January.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
22 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.25 points.
* The increasing optimism on the U.S. economy helped boost
the dollar, which hit an 11-month high against the yen and
1-month high versus the euro.
* Economic data on tap for Wednesday includes fourth-quarter
current account deficit figures from the Commerce Department at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists forecast a $114.2 billion
deficit versus a deficit of $110.28 billion in Q3.
* Also due at 8:30 a.m. are import-export prices for
February. Economists forecast a 0.6 percent rise in import
prices and a 0.2 percent increase in export prices. In the prior
month, import prices rose 0.3 percent and export prices were up
0.2 percent.
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it received
a request for additional information from the Federal Trade
Commission related to its $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene
decoder Illumina Inc.
* European shares rose to reach fresh 33-week highs, led by
financials as Fed improved its economic outlook for the world's
largest economy and said most U.S. banks had passed its stress
tests.
* Asian shares advanced as upbeat U.S. economic data plus
signs of improving capital positions at big American banks
stoked appetites for risk.