US STOCKS - Futures flat as investors weigh Fed's economic outlook

* Most U.S. banks pass stress tests
* Q4 current account, Feb import-export data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 17 pts, S&P off 0.5 pts, Nasdaq off 1.25
pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stock index
futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors
weighed comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the economy
and banking sector against the recent five-day rally.
The Fed said most of the largest U.S. banks passed their
annual stress test in a report that underscored the recovery of
the financial sector but called out a few laggards, including
Citigroup Inc.
The Fed also said late Tuesday it expects "moderate" growth
over coming quarters with the unemployment rate declining
gradually versus the "modest" growth the central bank said it
expected in January.
Banks have been a leading component of the 11 percent rally
in the S&P for the year, with the KBW Bank index up more
than 20 percent and the S&P financial sector index up
more than 18 percent.
"The stress tests kind of marked the unofficial end of the
2008 financial crisis," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"There is a lot of news in the market in the last couple of
days of a global nature," Meckler said, referring to the Greek
debt crisis and the Fed's policy statement. "Given the fact the
market has rallied so far, you have investors coming in today
and trying to consider what the next phase for the market will
be."
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.6 percent to $8.71 in
premarket trade. Citigroup Inc dropped 4.2 percent to
$34.93.
S&P 500 futures shed 0.5 point and were roughly even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.25 points.
The increasing optimism on the U.S. economy helped boost the
dollar, which hit an 11-month high against the yen and 1-month
high versus the euro.
Economic data on tap for Wednesday includes fourth-quarter
current account deficit figures from the Commerce Department at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists forecast a $114.2 billion
deficit versus a deficit of $110.28 billion in Q3.
Also due at 8:30 a.m. are import-export prices for February.
Economists forecast a 0.6 percent rise in import prices and a
0.2 percent increase in export prices. In the prior month,
import prices rose 0.3 percent and export prices were up 0.2
percent.
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it received a
request for additional information from the Federal Trade
Commission related to its $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene
decoder Illumina Inc.
Gaming company Zynga Inc announced a $400 million
secondary offering, and the shares edged up slightly in
premarket trading.
European shares rose to reach fresh 33-week highs, led by
financials as Fed improved its economic outlook for the world's
largest economy and said most U.S. banks had passed its stress
tests.
Asian shares advanced as upbeat U.S. economic data plus
signs of improving capital positions at big American banks
stoked appetites for risk.