US STOCKS - Wall St to open flat after Fed outlook, bank results

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a flat open on Wednesday as
investors weighed comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the
economy and banking sector against the recent five-day rally.
The Fed said most of the largest U.S. banks passed their
annual stress test in a report that underscored the recovery of
the financial sector but called out a few laggards, including
Citigroup Inc.
The Fed also said late Tuesday it expects "moderate" growth
over coming quarters with the unemployment rate declining
gradually versus the "modest" growth the central bank said it
expected in January.
Banks have been a leading component of the 11 percent rally
in the S&P for the year, with the KBW Bank index up more
than 20 percent and the S&P financial sector index up
more than 18 percent.
"Certainly this is good news for the overall domestic
financial system. It really shows banks have turned themselves
around, raised capital significantly and are being much smarter
and less aggressive about their capital positions, and that
should give investors confidence in the system," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management
in Bedford Hills, New York.
"There is constant chatter about a correction ... given
we've been pretty much since December on an uninterrupted rise,"
Ghriskey said.
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.6 percent to $8.71 in
premarket trade. Citigroup Inc dropped 3.6 percent to
$35.15.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.4 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 2 points.
The increasing optimism on the U.S. economy helped boost the
dollar, which hit an 11-month high against the yen and 1-month
high versus the euro.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. import prices rose in February
on sharply higher petroleum costs, but there were few signs of
underlying imported inflation pressures, and imported capital
goods prices edged down 0.1 percent after advancing 0.4 percent
in January.
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it received a
request for additional information from the Federal Trade
Commission related to its $5.7 billion hostile bid for U.S. gene
decoder Illumina Inc.
Gaming company Zynga Inc advanced 0.8 percent to
$13.48 premarket after the online gaming company announced a
$400 million secondary offering.