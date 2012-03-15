US STOCKS-Futures climb ahead of data on jobs, manufacturing

* Capital One to sell stock, gives outlook
* Initial jobless claims, PPI, manufacturing data ahead
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stock index futures
advanced o n T hursday, indicating the S&P 500 may resume its
march higher ahead of data on the labor market and a report on
U.S. regional manufacturing.
* The S&P 500 snapped a five-day winning streak on Wednesday
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
* Investors will look for clues on the health of the labor
market when weekly claims for jobless benefits for the week
ended March 10 are released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
in a Thomson Reuters survey forecast a total of 356,000 new
filings compared with 362,000 in the prior week.
* Also due at 8:30 a.m. is the February U.S. producer price
index, which is expected to show a 0.5 percent month-over-month
rise in PPI compared with a 0.1 percent rise in January.
Excluding volatile food and energy items, producer prices are
expected to rise 0.2 percent versus with a 0.4 percent increase
in January.
* Manufacturing activity in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
regions will also be in focus with the release of the Empire
State Manufacturing Survey for March from the New York Federal
Reserve at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank releases its March business activity
survey.
* S&P 500 futures added 1.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.75 points.
* Capital One Financial dipped 1.5 percent to $51.55
in premarket trade after the company said it would sell $1.25
billion of its common stock to pay for a portion of its
acquisition of HSBC's U.S. credit card business and
forecast a strong first-quarter profit.
* Guess Inc forecast a weak first-quarter profit as
it expects belt-tightening by European governments to hurt
consumer spending, sending the U.S. clothing maker's shares
tumbling nearly 13 percent in trading after the bell on
Wednesday.
* Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on
Thursday that NDS, which develops software for multi-channel
television networks, is in advanced talks to be acquired by
Cisco Systems Inc for $5 billion.
* European shares paused near eight-month highs, with
investors awaiting more reassurance about the strength of the
global economy and signs the improvement was filtering through
into corporate earnings before pushing the rally further.
* Asian shares eased on renewed concerns about Chinese
growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the
dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the
appeal of safe-haven government debts.