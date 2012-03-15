US STOCKS-Futures climb ahead of data on jobs, manufacturing

* Capital One to sell stock, gives outlook
* Initial jobless claims, PPI, manufacturing data ahead
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 3.2 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stock index
futures advanced on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 may resume
its march higher ahead of data on the labor market and a report
on U.S. regional manufacturing.
The S&P 500 snapped a five-day winning streak on Wednesday,
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
Investors will look for clues on the health of the labor
market when weekly claims for jobless benefits for the week
ended March 10 are released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
in a Thomson Reuters survey forecast a total of 356,000 new
filings compared with 362,000 in the prior week.
"The weekly jobless numbers have found a new level that is
important. We've gone from the line in the sand being sort of
400,000 to 350,000 - and over the course of the last five weeks
we've seen a decrease in the four-week moving average that gets
us closer to 350,000 than to 400,000, which is where we were at
the start of the year," said Art Hogan, managing director of
Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"So that is a slow and steady improvement to a much more
constructive number. If that continues, the market is going to
continue to celebrate the improving economy."
Also due at 8:30 a.m. is the February U.S. producer price
index, which is expected to show a 0.5 percent month-over-month
rise in PPI compared with a 0.1 percent rise in January.
Excluding volatile food and energy items, producer prices are
expected to rise 0.2 percent versus with a 0.4 percent increase
in January.
Manufacturing activity in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
regions will also be in focus with the release of the Empire
State Manufacturing Survey for March from the New York Federal
Reserve at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank releases its March business activity
survey.
S&P 500 futures added 3.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
Capital One Financial shed 0.8 percent to $51.90 in
premarket trade after the company said it would sell $1.25
billion of its common stock to pay for a portion of its
acquisition of HSBC's U.S. credit card business and
forecast a strong first-quarter profit.
Guess Inc forecast a weak first-quarter profit as it
expects belt-tightening by European governments to hurt consumer
spending, sending the U.S. clothing maker's shares tumbling
nearly 13 percent in trading after the bell on Wednesday.
Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday
that NDS, which develops software for multi-channel television
networks, is in advanced talks to be acquired by Cisco Systems
Inc for $5 billion.
European shares paused near eight-month highs, with
investors awaiting more reassurance about the strength of the
global economy and signs the improvement was filtering through
into corporate earnings before pushing the rally further.
Asian shares eased on renewed concerns about Chinese growth,
but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar
and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the appeal of
safe-haven government debts.