US STOCKS-S&P edges toward 1,400, Apple hits new high

* Apple volatile after hitting new high
* Quadrupple witching raises volatility
* Semiconductor shares rise after AMD upgrade
* U.S. data shows continued economic improvement
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 15 The S&P 500 index
continued to rally toward the 1,400 level and was on course to
post its best week in over a month on Thursday after data showed
the U.S. economy continuing to improve.
Shares in Apple Inc hit a new all time high above
$600 in early trading, with some analysts predicting the stock
will move to $700 within 12 months.
Trading was volatile at the start of "quadruple witching",
the expiration and settlement of four types of equity
futures and options contracts.
"These are new highs for the move so we're pushing another
leg up here," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago. "The market is trying to run
to 1,400 here and I would be surprised if we don't."
U.S. Labor Department data showed new claims for
unemployment benefits fell back to a four-year low last week,
and producer prices, excluding food and energy, were contained.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.42 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 13,208.52. The S&P 500 Index gained
3.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,398.14. The Nasdaq Composite
added 11.12 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,051.85.
The 1,400 level would mark the highest level for the S&P 500
in nearly 4 years.
The S&P 500 snapped a five-day winning streak on Wednesday
after advancing nearly 4.0 percent during the run, as investors
found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark
index to four-year highs. But the index is up 1.9 percent this
week, its best since early February.
Manufacturing data in New York and the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region also improved, according to regional Federal Reserve
surveys.
"If you looked at all the economic news today it actually
came in better than expected, but the market is exhausted - it
went all the way up to close to 1,400 and stalled," said Ken
Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
Apple stock hit a new all-time high at $600.01, up nearly
2.0 percent from the previous day's close and up nearly 60
percent since mid-Decmeber.
The stock has been more volatile recently and on Thursday
traded in a wide range between a fall of 0.9 percent and a rise
of 1.8 percent. The stock last traded up 0.1 percent at $590.32.
The CBOE Apple VIX index, which tracks options on
Apple's stock, leapt 16.5 percent on Thursday and is up 70
percent over the last two days, hitting its highest level since
November. The move could be an indication of more volatility
ahead.
Semiconductors moved higher, led by Advanced Micro Devices
Inc, which jumped 5 percent to $8.15 after Jefferies
upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating. The Philadelphia
Semiconductor Index gained 1.3 percent.
Ross Stores Inc reported a higher profit for the
holiday quarter as shoppers sought out popular clothing brands
at discount prices, and the off-price chain forecast
"respectable" sales and profit gains for this fiscal year.
Shares dropped 1.7 percent to $55.63. The Morgan Stanley retail
index lost 0.2 percent.
Three initial public offerings made their debuts on
Thursday: cloud computing-based software company Demandware Inc
, analog chipmaker M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings
and Allison Transmission Holdings.
Demandware surged 49.6 percent to $23.94, M/A-Com advanced
5.7 percent to $20.07 and Allison Transmission rose 1.1 percent
to $23.26.