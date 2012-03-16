US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of data on consumers, prices

* Consumer price index, Univ. Mich data on tap
* Apple's iPad3 sees strong demand
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 2.4 pts, Nasdaq 3.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed o n F riday ahead of data on consumer sentiment and
after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed above 1,400 for the
first time since the 2008 financial crisis.
* The 1,400 level on the S&P is considered by analysts to be
a resistance point that could trigger more gains if surpassed
convincingly.
* Investors will look to the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary March consumer
sentiment index release at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists
expect a rise in the index to 76.0 from 75.3 in the final
February report.
* At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the Labor Department will issue a
report on the consumer price index. Economists expect a 0.4
percent rise, compared with a 0.2 percent increase in January.
Excluding volatile food and energy items, the CPI is expected to
rise 0.2 percent, a repeat of the January increase.
* At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) the Federal Reserve releases
industrial production and capacity utilization data for
February. Economists expect a 0.4 percent monthly rise in
production and a capacity utilization reading of 78.8 percent.
In the January report, production was flat, and capacity
utilization was 78.5 percent
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.4 points and were roughly
even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.25 points.
* Apple Inc edged up 0.9 percent to $591 in
premarket trades as its new iPad proved to be another hot-seller
on Friday, with hundreds lining up at stores across Asia to be
the first to get their hands on the tablet computer.
* Several banks, including Goldman Sachs Group, have
shown an interest in buying American International Group Inc's
complex and troubled assets tied to the insurer's
bailout, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* European equities climbed to levels not seen since the
summer on Friday, with charts pointing to more near-term gains
as long as economic data and earnings remain supportive.
* Asian shares steadied, while the dollar took a breather
after its recent broad rally spurred profit-taking, with some
investors wondering if a fresh batch of encouraging economic
data would push up U.S. yields.