US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after CPI, UMich on tap

* CPI in-line, U. Mich consumer data on tap
* Apple's iPad3 sees strong demand
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks were set
for a modestly higher open on Friday as data showed inflation
remained in check as the domestic economy continues to improve.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index increased
0.4 percent last month after advancing 0.2 percent in January,
in-line with expectations, while inflation pressure, excluding
food and energy, remained subdued.
"It's still steady as she goes," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"Either way, it didn't really upset the boat."
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed above 1,400 for the first
time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday. The index is
up 11.5 percent for the year as economic data has done little to
unsettle investors and trigger a pullback.
The 1,400 level on the S&P is considered by analysts to be a
resistance point that could trigger more gains if surpassed
convincingly.
"But you have to be careful because you can get lulled into
complacency, and that is starting to happen now - it's not a
question of if the market is up or down, it's how much is the
market going to be up," said Saluzzi.
This week marks the quarterly expiration and settlement of
March equity futures and options, an event termed "quadruple
witching," which could increase volume and volatility.
Investors will digest the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary March consumer
sentiment index release at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists
expect a rise in the index to 76.0 from 75.3 in the final
February report.
At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) the Federal Reserve releases
industrial production and capacity utilization data for
February. Economists expect a 0.4 percent monthly rise in
production and a capacity utilization reading of 78.8 percent.
In the January report, production was flat, and capacity
utilization was 78.5 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 35
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.75 points.
Apple Inc was slightly lower at $589.40 in
premarket trades as its new iPad proved to be another hot-seller
on Friday, with hundreds lining up at stores across Asia to be
the first to get their hands on the tablet computer.
Several banks, including Goldman Sachs Group, have
shown an interest in buying American International Group Inc's
complex and troubled assets tied to the insurer's
bailout, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter. AIG added 0.6 percent to $28.25 premarket.