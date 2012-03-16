US STOCKS-S&P 500 on track for best week in three months

* CPI in line with forecast, U. Mich consumer index falls
* Oil lifts energy stocks
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 16 The S&P 500 inched
higher on Friday in its best week in three months as two
slightly softer economic reports, although curbing gains, were
unable to shake the optimism over the U.S. economy that has
helped drive stocks to near four-year highs.
The Dow bobbed between small losses and gains. If the blue
chips finish in the black, it will mark the Dow's eighth day of
consecutive gains and this would be its longest such run in more
than a year.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5
percent this week in its best weekly performance since
mid-December. Investors, buoyant over the economic outlook, have
pushed the S&P above 1,400 to its highest level since May 2008
after a surge of almost 30 percent from its low in October.
"I think it has further to go," said Jack de Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, who predicted 10 percent to 20 percent gains for
equity markets this year. "Clearly, data in the U.S. has firmed,
liquidity has been ample."
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment
slipped to 74.3 from 75.3 in February, shy of economists'
forecasts for a gain to 76.0 as climbing energy prices pushed
inflation expectations higher for next year.
Separate data on Friday showed factory output edged higher
last month, despite a fallback in auto production. However,
overall industrial output was flat, held back by a second
straight monthly decline in mining activity.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.40 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 13,254.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 2.08 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,404.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added just 0.01 of a point, or
unchanged on a percentage basis, to 3,056.38.
Energy stocks ranked among the main gainers as U.S. oil
futures rose. The S&P energy index added 1.3 percent.
Shares of National Oilwell Varco rose 4.6 percent to
$83.89. Oil rose 0.8 percent to $105.95 per barrel.
Elsewhere on the economic front, the Labor Department said
its Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 percent last month after
advancing 0.2 percent in January, matching expectations, while
inflation pressure, measured by the core CPI excluding food and
energy, remained subdued.
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Garthwaite raised his year-end
2012 target on the S&P 500 to 1,470 from 1,400, noting "equities
are now 9 percent above their six-month moving average - but
when this has happened, equities have typically risen by 7
percent over the following six months."
"The broad equity market here in the U.S. - as well as
overseas - is an indicator of an improving U.S. economy as well
as continued support from monetary authorities across the
globe," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co, in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"Investors are surfing a huge wave of liquidity," he added.
"That wave will continue into the second half of next year."
The latest round of economic data, although softer than
hoped, did little to dent that thesis.
But some remained leery that equities could be ripe for a
pullback as the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX remains near
lows not seen since 2007.
"You have to be careful because you can get lulled into
complacency, and that is starting to happen now - it's not a
question of if the market is up or down, it's how much is the
market going to be up," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading
at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
This week marks the quarterly expiration and settlement of
March equity futures and options, an event termed "quadruple
witching," which could increase volume and volatility.
Apple Inc slipped 0.3 percent to $583.89, reversing
its morning run higher to an intraday peak of $589.20 as its new
iPad proved to be another hot seller on Friday. Hundreds of iPad
fans lined up at stores across Asia to be the first to get their
hands on the tablet computer.
Several banks, including Goldman Sachs Group, have
shown an interest in buying American International Group Inc's
complex and troubled assets tied to the insurer's
bailout, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter. Goldman Sachs lost 0.7 percent to $122.24,
while AIG shares added just 0.03 percent to $28.09.