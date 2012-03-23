US STOCKS-Market bounces back from 3-day losing streak

* S&P 500 falls 0.5 pct for the week, worst in 2012
* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks rose in
light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic
materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as
it posted its second negative week so far this year.
The benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.5 percent for the week. In
an indication of the rally's strength and consistency, that was
the S&P's worst performance since the last week of December. In
its only other down week in 2012, the index dipped 0.17 percent.
The market edged lower in early trading, but downward
momentum faded despite widespread expectations for a correction
after a rally that set the S&P 500 up for its best back-to-back
quarters since 2009.
The S&P 500 is still near its highest since May 2008.
"There's many people thinking a correction is coming, but
some technical indicators suggest more a pause than a correction
at this point," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
The S&P 500 found strong support at its 14-day moving
average, near 1,386, from where it bounced back to post gains
for the day. Holding that level "speaks to the power of the
uptrend, it proves the momentum is still in place," Salamone
said.
The S&P energy sector index and the S&P basic
materials sector index, both up almost 1 percent, led
gains after both sectors weighed the most during Thursday's
decline.
Analysts see sector rotation as an indication of investors'
reluctance to abandon stocks and a sign of potential strength
for the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 34.59 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 13,080.73 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,397.11. The
Nasdaq Composite added 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to
3,067.92.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 lost
0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent. It was the
Nasdaq's sixth-straight week of gains, following a dip of 0.06
percent early last month.
About 5.9 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, the second-lowest volume for any
day this year. The daily volume average so far in 2012 is 6.84
billion.
U.S. crude oil futures prices rose 1.4 percent to
settle at $106.87 a barrel on estimates that Iranian oil exports
fell significantly this month.
Chevron Corp rose 1 percent to $106.36.
A catalyst for Friday's rebound in basic resources stocks
came from the world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco,
which reported a surge in profits and an increase in production.
Copper prices rose 1 percent.
New U.S. single-family home sales fell 1.6 percent in
February while prices jumped to their highest level in eight
months, according to a government report on Friday that was the
latest to paint a mixed picture of the housing market.
The PHLX housing sector index lost 0.6 percent after
falling nearly 3 percent earlier in the session.
KB Home tumbled 8.5 percent to $10.29 after the
fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder posted a wider first-quarter loss
and said orders for new homes declined.
A series of blunders hit the market debut of BATS Global
Markets Exchange, causing its own shares to erroneously
trade for less than a penny. The company said it would withdraw
its IPO.
The problems also fouled a trade in shares of Apple Inc
, and caused a temporary halt in its shares. The
erroneous Apple trade was later canceled.
In Nasdaq trading, Apple lost 0.5 percent to $596.05.
Online games maker Zynga Inc fell 2.6 percent to
$13.40 after it said shareholders will sell about 43 million
shares in a secondary offering.
Job search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to
selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for
potential buyers soon, its chief executive said in an interview.
Monster's stock jumped 7.7 percent to $10.22.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of about 12 to 5, while on the Nasdaq, about two issues
rose for every one that fell.