US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of home sales data

* S&P coming off worst weekly performance of 2012
* February pending home sales seen rising 1 pct
* BATS CEO apologizes for system failure
* Futures up: Dow 48 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, pointing to an equities rebound after the S&P's worst
weekly performance so far this year as investors looked ahead to
February pending home sales data.
* The benchmark S&P index fell 0.5 percent last week, a
relatively minor decline but still the biggest weekly slide
since the final week of December.
* Rising optimism about economic growth has kept market
participants piling into equities, giving strength and
consistency to an upward trend that looked set to continue with
the S&P 500 still near its highest point since May 2008. The
Nasdaq has risen for six straight weeks.
* Energy stocks will be in focus as crude oil prices fell
0.2 percent, though they remained up almost 8 percent for the
year on worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East.
Rising prices are viewed as a headwind for the economy.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 48
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13.75 points.
* The S&P 500 has been finding strong support at its 14-day
moving average, near 1,386. The index closed at 1,397.11 on
Friday.
* Pending home sales are seen rising 1 percent in February
after increasing 2 percent in the previous month. Data on the
housing market continues to be weak, with the government
reporting last week that new home sales fell 1.6 percent. The
pending home sales data will be released at 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT).
* Apollo Group Inc is the only S&P 500 company
scheduled to report results on Monday.
* BATS Global Markets Inc on Sunday issued a
statement apologizing for a system failure that caused its own
shares to erroneously trade for less than a penny on Friday and
resulted in Apple Inc's shares being temporarily
halted.
* Chief Executive Joe Ratterman called the incident a
"devastating moment," and said the company's withdrawn IPO was
on hold "for the foreseeable future."
* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares.