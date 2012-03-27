US STOCKS-Futures flat after 1 percent rally

* Further upside seen as limited despite Fed talk
* Data on home prices, consumer confidence on tap
* Lennar rises after profit tops consensus
* Dow up 8 pts, S&P down 0.6 pt, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Monday as investors found little reason to keep pushing
shares higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke sparked a rally.
* Equities jumped 1 percent on Monday after Bernanke
signaled that supportive monetary policy will remain even though
the job picture has begun to improve.
* While Bernanke's comments were greeted positively by
investors, the S&P has gained 12.6 percent so far this year,
suggesting further upside could be limited. The nearly 6-month
rally has come partly after accommodative measures by central
banks around the world.
* Data on March consumer confidence will be released at 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and was seen edging lower to 70.3 from 70.8
in the previous month.
* The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index, due at 9 a.m. EDT
(1300 GMT), is expected to decline but improve from the prior
month and will follow a string of mixed data on the housing
market.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.6 point but remained above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.5 point.
* Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in
first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement
in sales activity. The stock rose 3.8 percent to $27.40 in
premarket trading.
* For-profit U.S. college Apollo Group Inc late
Monday said enrollments could decline sharply as it struggles to
attract students amid strict admission policies. The company
also affirmed its 2012 outlook.
* Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 8.6 percent to
$9.10 premarket after Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy the company
for about $500 million in cash.
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high on Monday after the comments from
Bernanke. All 10 S&P 500 sectors rose.