US STOCKS-Futures rally 1 percent on debt ceiling deal

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stock index futures surged
more than 1 percent on Monday on relief over a deal in
Washington to raise the debt ceiling, avoiding an unprecedented
default.
* Lawmakers were expected to vote on Monday on the White
House-backed agreement, which includes budget cuts of $2.4
trillion. The deal was expected to pass the Democratic-led
Senate, but it faces tougher opposition in the U.S. House of
Representatives, where both conservative Tea Party supporters
and liberal lawmakers have criticized it. For details, see
* Even though a default was considered unlikely by many
investors, equities grew increasingly volatile as Washington
was at a stalemate. Wall Street ended its worst week in a year
last week.
* Gold GCZ1, seen as a safe haven in times of economic
uncertainty, fell 0.7 percent following the deal, while U.S.
crude oil CLc1 climbed 1.2 percent.
* Even with a deal, many investors remained concerned about
a possible downgrade of the United States' AAA sovereign debt
rating. Some analysts said Monday's rally in futures could be
short-lived. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 19.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 soared
182 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 jumped 28.25 points.
* Humana Inc (HUM.N) reported adjusted second-quarter
earnings that rose from the prior year and raised its full-year
* Loews Corp (L.N) posted quarterly profits below estimates
as the U.S. conglomerate was hit by higher catastrophe losses
and lower income from its biggest holding, CNA Financial
* Also, Allstate Corp (ALL.N) recorded a second-quarter
loss as its catastrophe losses soared 268 percent.
* Economic indicators on tap include June construction
spending and July ISM manufacturing data, which is seen edging
lower from the previous month. July's non-farm payroll number,
due Friday, will also be a focus for investors.
* HSBC Holding Plc (HSBA.L)HBC.N reported a surprise
first-half profit and said it would cut 30,000 jobs as it
retreats from countries where it is struggling to compete.
U.S.-listed shares of the bank rose 5 percent to $51.33 in
* Stocks ended their worst week in a year on Friday on the
political logjam in Washington over the debt ceiling.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)