US STOCKS-Wall St rises on debt deal, gains may be short-lived

* Gold falls, crude oil gains on debt compromise
* Humana, Allstate rise on results
* Indexes up: Dow, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday
on relief over a last-ditch deal in Washington to raise the
U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented default, though
analysts said the gains could be short-lived.
Lawmakers were due to vote later Monday on the White
House-backed agreement, which includes spending cuts of $2.4
trillion over 10 years. The deal was seen passing the
Democratic-led Senate, but faced tougher opposition in the U.S.
House of Representatives, where both conservative Tea Party
supporters and liberal lawmakers have criticized it. For
Even though a default was considered unlikely by many
investors, equities grew increasingly volatile as Washington
was stalemated. Wall Street suffered its worst week in a year
last week.
"We're not seeing a bigger rally now because a deal was
expected. The only surprise is how close negotiations came to
the wire before potential Armageddon," said Neal Neilinger,
chief investment officer at Aladdin Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut, which manages $10.5 billion in assets. "As the day
goes on, it's likely you'll see some profit-taking."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 72.13
points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,215.37. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX put on 7.84 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,300.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 18.35
points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,774.73.
Gold GCZ1, seen as a safe haven in times of economic
uncertainty, fell more than 1 percent before recovering to
stand just half a percent down. September crude futures CLc1
climbed 2.2 percent. The Select Sector Energy SPDR Fund (XLE.P)
rose 0.7 percent.
Even with an agreement, many investors were concerned about
a possible downgrade of the United States' AAA sovereign debt
rating, as well as European sovereign debt problems. The
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares dipped
"The deal lowers the odds of a downgrade, but it doesn't
make it go away," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at
John Thomas Financial in New York. "People still have question
marks in their minds about what comes next."
In earnings news, Allstate Corp (ALL.N) recorded a
second-quarter loss that was narrower than expected, while
insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) raised its full-year profit view.
Allstate gained 2.6 percent to $28.45, and Humana advanced
0.4 percent to $74.79.
HSBC Holding Plc (HSBA.L)HBC.N reported a surprise
first-half profit and said it would cut 30,000 jobs as it
retreats from countries where it is struggling to compete.
U.S.-listed shares of the bank rose 2.3 percent to $49.98.
