US STOCKS-Wall St falls on debt angst, weak economy

* Health, defense stocks hit amid debt-deal worries

* ISM manufacturing data comes in below forecast

* Uncertainty about U.S. debt deal high

* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pct

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Wall Street fell for a sixth day on Monday on renewed angst about Washington's ability to reach a deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling and following disappointing news from the manufacturing sector.

By late afternoon, the three major U.S. stock indexes were off session lows after cutting earlier losses of slightly more than 1 percent. The retracement of some of that lost ground appeared to occur around the time when U.S. Vice President Joe Biden predicted passage of a bill to increase the nation's debt ceiling. The legislation is needed to avert default.

Still, the S&P 500 looked set to close just a touch below its 200-day moving for the first time in a year. The level has acted as strong support over the last two months and its breech on a closing basis would be a worry for investors.

An early morning rally in equity markets that began in Asia last night after a deal in Washington seemed close was swiftly eroded as politicians seemed to struggle throughout Monday to bring the deal to a close.

The defense and health care sectors, which would be subject to U.S. budget cuts if a deal is not reached, were among the hardest hit. The iShares Dow Jones US aerospace and defense exchange traded fund ( ITA.P ) fell 2.1 percent while S&P's healtcare index .GSPA lost 2 percent.

"The market is just nervous that they can't even get this deal done, they can't even get a watered-down deal done," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. in San Francisco.

In another worrisome sign for the economy, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the U.S. manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in two years in July. The ISM report, which followed similarly weak reports from much of Asia and Europe, also showed new orders contracted. [ID:nN1E7700HA]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 37.50 points, or 0.31 percent, to 12,105.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 6.97 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,285.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 21.96 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,734.42.

"One has to carefully consider this economic data point as an indication of a continuing slowdown, which will perhaps bleed into earnings," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey. "It indicates a lack of vitality that would improve employment."

If lawmakers approve the debt deal before the Tuesday deadline, it may end months of debate over whether the United States can avoid a debt default.

Lawmakers were due to vote later Monday on the White House-backed agreement, which includes spending cuts of $2.4 trillion over 10 years. [ID:nN1E76U0F5]

Even though a default was considered unlikely by many investors, the threat of a credit rating downgrade continued to weigh on sentiment after Wall Street marked its worst week in a year last week.

The S&P 500 was just below its 200-day moving average at 1,285.37, which had been pegged as support.

"We're moving toward the lower end of (a trading) range, so investors are getting more nervous," said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.

Shares of United Health ( UNH.N ) slid 4.1 percent to $47.61 while Humana Inc ( HUM.N ) dropped 3.2 percent to $72.23, despite Humana reporting a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit.