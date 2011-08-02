版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 2日 星期二 20:00 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures down on U.S. credit downgrade worries




 * Euro-zone sovereign debt woes back in focus



 * Pfizer, ADM fall premarket following results



 * Futures down: Dow 47 pts, S&P 6.6 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts



  (Adds analyst comment, Pfizer results, updates prices)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Aug 2 Wall Street equity futures were
lower on Tuesday as a last-minute congressional deal to raise
the U.S. debt ceiling failed to ease worries about a possible
U.S. credit downgrade as questions lingered over the economy's
strength.



 Equities have been pressured recently over those concerns,
with the S&P falling for a sixth straight day on Monday after
stocks suffered their worst week in a year last week. A weak
reading on manufacturing on Monday added to the pessimism.



 While the congressional compromise, which includes spending
cuts of $2.4 trillion over 10 years, was expected to avert a
default, many investors feared it doesn't go far enough to
satisfy rating agencies.



 If the U.S. government's rating is downgraded, it could
increase Treasury rates and raise the nation's borrowing
costs.



 The Senate was due to vote on the deal at noon EDT (1600
GMT) after passing the Republican-led U.S. House of
Representatives on Monday. For details, see [ID:nN1E770248] and
[ID:nUSBUDGET]



 "A lot of people are very concerned about the potential for
a downgrade, and there are also concerns about what the bill
means for the overall economy and general concerns about the
economy following yesterday's downer of a manufacturing
number," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan
Partners LLC in New York. "There are a lot of concerns out
there right now."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6,6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 47
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 slid 11.5 points.



 Reflecting economic concerns, September U.S. crude futures
fell 0.5 percent, while gold, viewed as a safe haven for
assets, rose 0.6 percent and traded within view of a new high.



 Overseas debt issues returned to the forefront after French
bank BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) took a $768.3 million writedown
linked to Greece's woes. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
index of top shares fell 0.9 percent.



 In U.S. company news, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported a
second-quarter profit that beat expectations by a penny and
affirmed its full-year profit view. Shares of the Dow component
slid 1.1 percent to $18.81 in premarket trading.
[ID:nN1E7701MZ]



  Agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N)
sank 6.1 percent to $28.62 after its quarterly earnings came in
sharply below expectations. [ID:nN1E771036]



 Mobile service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc's
PCS.N quarterly profit fell short of estimates after it added
fewer customers than expected. [ID:nL3E7J21XT]



 Overseas, Toyota Motor Corp (TM.N)(7203.T) raised its
full-year profit outlook, but that was still below
expectations. [ID:nL3E7J109Y]



 A senior executive at Sony Corp (SNE.N)(6758.T) said the
electronics and media group would pull together plans this
month to restructure its loss-making television unit.
[ID:nL3E7J1379]



 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the S&P down for a sixth
straight day, though the market pared losses late in the day.
  (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
