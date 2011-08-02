US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open on economic concerns

* U.S. Senate to vote on debt measure at noon EDT
* Pfizer, ADM fall in premarket following results
* Futures down: Dow 36 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates prices, adds personal income data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Wall Street equity futures
pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as investors fretted about a
possible credit downgrade as concerns grew about the economy's
growth prospects.
The S&P fell for a sixth straight day on Monday after
stocks suffered their worst week in a year last week. A weak
reading on the manufacturing sector on Monday added to
pessimism over the economy.
The U.S. House of Representatives late Monday passed a
last-minute compromise to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert
a U.S. debt default. The Senate was to vote on the deal at noon
EDT (1600 GMT). For details, see [ID:nN1E770248] and
[ID:nUSBUDGET]
Still, many investors feared the measure doesn't go far
enough to satisfy rating agencies, which have threatened a
credit downgrade that could increase Treasury rates and raise
borrowing costs.
"A lot of people are very concerned about the potential for
a downgrade, and there are also concerns about what the bill
means for the overall economy and general concerns about the
economy following yesterday's downer of a manufacturing
number," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan
Partners LLC in New York. "There are a lot of concerns out
there right now."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 5.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 36
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 took off 8 points.
In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer spending fell
unexpectedly in June to post the first decline in nearly two
years as incomes barely rose, the government reported. Futures
barely budged after the data. [ID:nCAT005484]
Reflecting economic concerns, September U.S. crude futures
fell 0.5 percent, while gold, viewed as a safe haven for
assets, rose 1 percent and traded within view of a new high.
Overseas debt issues returned to the forefront after French
bank BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) took a $768.3 million writedown
linked to Greece's debt woes. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
.FTEU3 index of top shares fell 1.1 percent.
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported a second-quarter profit that
beat expectations by a penny and affirmed its full-year profit
view. Shares of the Dow component were little changed in
premarket trading after falling earlier in the morning.
[ID:nN1E7701MZ]
Agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N)
took off 2.9 percent to $29.60 after its quarterly earnings
came in sharply below expectations. [ID:nN1E771036]
Mobile service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc's
PCS.N quarterly profit fell short of estimates after it added
fewer customers than expected. The stock tumbled 18 percent to
$13.25 before the bell. [ID:nL3E7J21XT]
Overseas, Toyota Motor Corp (TM.N)(7203.T) raised its
full-year profit outlook, but that was still below
expectations. [ID:nL3E7J109Y]
U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the S&P down for a sixth
straight day, though the market pared losses late in the day.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)