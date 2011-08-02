CORRECTED - US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on worries over economy

(Corrects GMT in first bullet point)
* US Senate to vote on debt measure at noon EDT (1600 GMT)
* Pfizer, ADM fall in following results
* Indexes: Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
investors fretted about a possible credit downgrade amid
concerns that economic growth could remain subdued.
The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight session, adding
to losses after equities suffered their worst week in a year
last week. Stocks have been pressured by uncertainty related to
the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.
The U.S. House of Representatives late Monday passed a
last-minute compromise to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert
a U.S. debt default. The Senate was to vote on the deal at noon
Still, many investors feared the measure doesn't go far
enough to satisfy rating agencies, which have threatened a U.S.
government credit downgrade that could increase Treasury rates
and raise borrowing costs.
"There's been no clear direction, given about how these
issues will ultimately be resolved, which is another reason the
market is concerned," said Kenneth Buckfire, chief executive
officer at Miller Buckfire in New York. "The growth prospects
of the U.S. are limited."
In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer spending fell
unexpectedly in June to post the first decline in nearly two
years as incomes barely rose, the government reported.
A weak reading on manufacturing on Monday underscored
growing concerns about the economy's strength.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 40.79
points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,091.70. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 5.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at
1,281.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.94
points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,743.67.
European debt problems returned to the forefront after
French bank BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) took a $768.3 million
writedown linked to Greece's debt woes. Europe's FTSEurofirst
300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 1.2 percent.
The Nasdaq was helped by Cognizant Technology Solutions
Corp (CTSH.O), which surged 5 percent to $74.29 after the
provider of information technology services forecast a strong
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported a second-quarter profit that beat
expectations by a penny and affirmed its full-year earnings
view. Shares of the Dow component fell 2.2 percent to $18.58.
Agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N)
slumped 4.3 percent to $29.20 after its quarterly earnings came
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) edged 0.4 percent lower to
$52.39 after Jefferies downgraded the Dow component to "hold"
from "buy" and said it saw a decline in same-store sales in the
