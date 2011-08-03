版本:
US STOCKS-Futures point to gains after selloff




 * S&P 500 turned negative for the year



 * ADP, factory orders, ISM services on tap



 * Futures up: Dow 54 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures rose
on Wednesday, indicating the market may snap its longest losing
streak since October 2008, as investors awaited data on the
labor market.



 * The S&P 500 turned negative for the year and fell through
its key 200-day moving average Tuesday as the wrangling over
the U.S. debt ceiling faded and investors turned their
attention to the stalling economy.



 * Two key rating agencies confirmed the United States'
triple-A rating on Tuesday after Washington struck a
last-minute deal to avoid a debt default, but threats of future
downgrades remained.



 * Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings maintained
the coveted U.S. rating for now, but said more
deficit-reduction measures were needed to put the nation's
finances in order and retain the rating.



 * Underscoring that threat, Moody's assigned a negative
outlook to its Aaa rating, which means a downgrade is possible
in the next 12 months to 18 months. For details, see
[ID:nL3E7J306W]



 * Investors will look for the monthly ADP jobs figures, due
at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT) for clues on the labor market ahead
of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 54
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 10.75 points.



 * The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen for seven straight days
as investors grappled with the threat of a U.S. debt default
and a string of soft economic data. The benchmark fell for
eight straight days in October 2008 during the financial
crisis.



 * China's central bank governor urged Washington to act
responsibly in dealing with its debt problems, saying
uncertainty in the U.S. Treasuries market would undermine the
international monetary system and hamper global growth.
[ID:nL3E7J24OU]



 * Other U.S. data expected later Wednesday includes factory
orders for June and the ISM services index for July, both at 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)



 * Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)
reported quarterly results early Wednesday. [ID:nASA02L4J] and
[ID:nN1E771211]



 * Also due are Constellation Energy Group Inc CEG.N,
Clorox Co (CLX.N), Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) and MasterCard Inc
(MA.N).



 * Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) told state and federal
officials it wants protection against future litigation related
to mortgage servicing. In exchange, it is willing to reduce the
amounts owed by troubled borrowers, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7J30C9]



 * European shares fell sharply on Wednesday, tracking steep
declines on Wall Street and Asia on worries about the global
economy and fears of the euro zone debt crisis spreading to
Italy. [.EU]



 * Asian stocks fell more than 2 percent and gold sat near a
record above $1,660 an ounce over slowing U.S. growth as global
factory output stagnates. [ID:nL3E7J3023]
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
