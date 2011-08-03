US STOCKS-Futures rise after selloff, S&P support eyed

* S&P 500 turned negative for the year
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures rose
on Wednesday, indicating the market may snap its longest losing
streak since October 2008, as investors awaited data on the
labor market.
The S&P 500 turned negative for the year and fell through
its key 200-day moving average on Tuesday as the wrangling over
the U.S. debt ceiling faded and investors turned their
attention to the stalling economy. Analysts pointed to the
March intraday low of 1,249.05 as the next critical level of
technical support.
Two key rating agencies confirmed the United States'
triple-A rating on Tuesday after Washington struck a
last-minute deal to avoid a debt default, but threats of future
downgrades remained.
"We had a complete repricing of the global equity markets,
and investors have begun to look again and see whether at these
levels it's worth considering not just the negative effects the
deleveraging of the government has created but what could be
positive effects as well," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"People are groping here ... at these levels we maybe
overreacted a little bit to what has gone on in Washington and
around the world."
Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings maintained the
top U.S. rating for now, but said more deficit-reduction
measures were needed to put the nation's finances in order and
retain the rating.
Underscoring the threat, Moody's assigned a negative
outlook to its Aaa rating, which means a downgrade is possible
in the next 12 months to 18 months. For details, see
[ID:nL3E7J306W]
Investors will look for the monthly ADP jobs figures, due
at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT) for clues on the labor market ahead
of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 3.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 5.75 points.
The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen for seven straight days as
investors grappled with the threat of a U.S. debt default and a
string of soft economic data. The benchmark fell for eight
straight days in October 2008 during the financial crisis.
China's central bank governor urged Washington to act
responsibly in dealing with its debt problems, saying
uncertainty in the U.S. Treasuries market would undermine the
international monetary system and hamper global growth.
[ID:nL3E7J24OU]
Other U.S. data expected later Wednesday includes factory
orders for June and the ISM services index for July, both at 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) posted better-than-expected results
early Wednesday, while Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said profit rose.
Comcast shares gained 1.1 percent to $22.97 in premarket
trading. [ID:nN1E771244] and [ID:nN1E771211]
Constellation Energy Group Inc CEG.N also reported
results early. [ID:nWNAB5392]
Quarterly reports were also due from MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
Clorox Co (CLX.N) and Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N).
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) edged up 0.1 percent to $9.50
in premarket trade after the company told state and federal
officials it wants protection against future litigation related
to mortgage servicing. In exchange, it is willing to reduce the
amounts owed by troubled borrowers, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7J30C9]
European shares fell sharply on Wednesday, tracking steep
declines on Wall Street and Asia on worries about the global
economy and fears of the euro zone debt crisis spreading to
Italy. [MKTS/GLOB]
Asian stocks fell more than 2 percent and gold sat near a
record above $1,660 an ounce over slowing U.S. growth as global
factory output stagnates. [ID:nL3E7J3023]
