US STOCKS-Stocks set to bounce after selloff, ADP

* S&P 500 turned negative for the year
* Private employers add 114,000 jobs-ADP
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.9 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
For up-to-the-minute market news see
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures were
set for a higher open on Wednesday as buyers looked to halt the
market's longest losing streak since October 2008 after a
better-than-expected reading on the labor market.
The S&P 500 turned negative for the year and fell through
its key 200-day moving average on Tuesday as the wrangling over
the U.S. debt ceiling faded and attention turned to the
stalling economy.
Analysts pointed to the March intraday low of 1,249.05 as
the next critical level of technical support.
Stocks are seen being boosted after U.S. private employers
added 114,000 jobs in July, topping forecasts of 100,000 jobs,
a report by a payrolls processor ADP showed. For details, see
"The one good thing about investor pessimism is that their
expectations are very low," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer of Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"The problems are the same but it's hard to know exactly
how bad things really are and that is really what we are trying
to convene today to figure out."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 41
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 9 points.
The benchmark S&P 500 has fallen for seven straight days as
markets were knocked around by the political wrangling over the
threatened U.S. debt default and a string of soft economic
data. The benchmark fell for eight straight days in October
2008 during the financial crisis.
Other U.S. data expected later Wednesday includes factory
orders for June and the ISM services index for July, both at 10
a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Factory orders were seen down 0.7 percent
versus prior 0.8 percent rise, while the ISM number was
expected at 53.6 versus prior 53.3.
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) gained 1.7 percent to $23.12 in
premarket trade after the cable systems operator's quarterly
profit and revenue rose on a better-than-expected increase in
Internet and phone subscribers. [ID:nN1E771211]
MasterCard Inc (MA.N) gained 3.1 percent to $307.83 after
second-quarter profit rose 33 percent, as the company processed
more card transactions and revenue increased. [ID:nN1E7711NO]
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) edged up 0.5 percent to $9.54
in premarket trade. The Wall Street Journal reported the
company told state and federal officials it was willing to
reduce amounts owed by troubled borrowers if it got protection
against future litigation related to mortgage servicing.
