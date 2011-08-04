版本:
US STOCKS-Futures off ahead of data, GM up after net doubles




 * Initial jobless claims on tap



 * Retailers begin posting monthly sales



 * Futures off: Dow 63 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Adds quote, updates prices)



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Wall Street equity futures fell
on Thursday, indicating the market may resume its downturn
after snapping a seven-day losing streak ahead of a report on
the labor market that will give clues on the economy's health.



 Data on first-time jobless claims data for the week ended
July 30 is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists forecast
405,000 new filings, compared with 398,000 in prior week.



 The S&P 500 index rose on Wednesday after seven straight
losing sessions, but worries about the economy kept investors
jittery and trading volatile.



 "After the recent jolt the market took, it is difficult to
regain firm footing," said Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics at Lek Securities in New York.



 "With the market being near flat on the year, investors are
looking for the next theme to bring us back positive. And with
a headline-sensitive market, there is nothing tangible to latch
on to."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 63
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 14.5 points.



 Retailers will be in focus as chain stores report July
sales. The chains, led by warehouse clubs and high-end stores,
are expected to report higher sales due to deep discounts and
the warmest July weather in decades. [ID:nN1E7721K0]



 In one early report, warehouse club operator Costco
Wholesale Corp (COST.O) posted a higher-than-expected 10
percent rise in same-store sales, helped by higher gasoline
prices and strengthening foreign currencies. [ID:nL3E7J41MV]



 General Motors Co (GM.N) advanced 3.2 percent to $28.05 in
premarket trading after its quarterly profit nearly doubled as
the top U.S. automaker boosted global sales and raised prices
on its vehicles. [ID:nN1E77305C]



 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N jumped 9.1 percent to $37.41 in
premarket trading after it said it plans to split itself into
two listed companies: global snacks and North American
groceries. It also posted quarterly results [ID:nL3E7J42PN]



 Cigna Corp (CI.N) posted higher-than-expected
second-quarter profit early Thursday on strength in its main
U.S. healthcare plans and its international business. The
insurer raised its full-year forecast. [ID:nN1E77301F]



 American International Group Inc (AIG.N) is due to report
results later Thursday.



 European shares fell 0.8 percent and touched a fresh
11-month low on Thursday on a weakening outlook for the global
economy, with miners the hardest hit as the price of copper and
other base metals fell. [MKTS/GLOB]



 The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates on hold
this month after raising them to 1.5 percent in July. The Bank
of England is also likely to keep rates unchanged.



 Japan's government sold one trillion yen ($12.5 billion)
after days of official warnings that the yen had risen so much
it threatened to derail Japan's recovery. [ID:nL3E7J41YW]



 The move buoyed shares of big Japanese exporters, driving
the Nikkei average .N225 up 0.2 percent on a day when the
rest of the region fell around 1.4 percent. [ID:nL6E7J40I3]
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
