US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open on economic worry




 * Initial edge down by 1,000



 * Trichet comments add uncertainty



 * Retailers post monthly sales



 * Futures off: Dow 87 pts, S&P 11.9 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts



  (Adds quote, updates prices)



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Wall Street equity futures
pointed to a lower open on Thursday, indicating a resumption of
its downturn after a labor market report became the latest
datapoint to show the economy has stalled.



 New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last
week, pointing to a marginal improvement in the labor market,
the Labor Department said. For details, see [ID:nN1E7730AR]



 "Essentially, claims have stalled and the growth of
employment has stalled, which is very consistent with what we
know to be the case for the economy," said Hugh Johnson, chief
investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New
York.



 "Everything, the claims numbers included, says the same
thing -- the economy has stopped."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 dropped 11.9 points and were well
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
lost 87 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 slid 17.25
points.



 The S&P 500 index rose on Wednesday after seven straight
losing sessions, but worries about the economy kept investors
jittery and trading volatile with Friday's key payroll report
looming.



 Further weighing on futures were comments from European
Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet that "downside risks
may have intensified." [ID:nECBNEWS]



 Retailers will be in focus as chain stores reported healthy
July sales increases. Deep discounts and the warmest weather in
decades brought shoppers to malls. [ID:nN1E7721K0]



 But teen retailer Aeropostale Inc ARO.N slid 10.4 percent
to $14.80 in premarket trading after it forecast second-quarter
revenue below estimates. [ID:nASA02LTM]



 General Motors Co (GM.N) edged up 0.04 percent to $27.18
after it reported quarterly profit nearly doubled.
[ID:nN1E77305C]



 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N jumped 5.7 percent to $36.25 after
it disclosed plans to split into two listed companies: global
snacks and North American groceries. It also posted
better-than-expected quarterly results. [ID:nL3E7J42PN]
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
