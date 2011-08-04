版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St stocks drop 2 pct on economic fears




 * Economy a major worry despite fall in jobless claims



 * S&P in correction territory, off 10 pct since May



 * Dow down 2.4 pct, S&P off 2.6 pct, Nasdaq off 2.7 pct



 By Caroline Valetkevitch



 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors fled stocks on
Thursday, putting the S&P 500 into correction territory, as
worries about the U.S. economy and European debt escalated.



 All three indexes were down 2 percent, having fallen more
than 3 percent each at one point. Decliners beat advancers on
the New York Stock Exchange by 14 to 1.



 "People are throwing in the towel because they can't find
relief on any front. There are a lot of worries about the
economy," said Milton Ezrati, market strategist at Lord Abbett
Co. in Jersey City, New Jersey, which manages $110 billion in
assets.



  The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 284.35
points, or 2.39 percent, at 11,612.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 32.39 points, or 2.57 percent, at
1,227.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 72.21
points, or 2.68 percent, at 2,620.86.



The S&P 500's losses since its May 2nd intraday high have
now reached more than 10 percent, putting it in correction
territory.



 Analysts predicted further losses ahead, given the degree
of pessimism in markets. Bond prices rose sharply as investors
sought safety in Treasuries while gold and other commodities
sold off.



 The drop in stocks follows a string of market declines as
investors nervously awaited Congress and the administration to
resume their spending cuts debates. Evidence of economic
weakness also mounted, raising fear of a return to a recession.
A spreading debt crisis in Europe has also threatened to hit
the global economy.



 Losses occurred in all sectors. Among stocks hitting new
52-week lows were Bank of America (BAC.N), down 4.2 percent at
$9.13, Citigroup (C.N), down 3.2 percent at $36.05, and
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), down 2.9 percent at $33.28.



 Among individual sectors, losses in energy and materials
outpaced others, with both the S&P energy .GSPE and materials
.GSPM down more than 4 percent each. Oil futures were down
about $4 a barrel in New York.



 The S&P 500 fell for seven straight days before rebounding
Wednesday. The CBOE Volatility index .VIX jumped to its
highest since March.



 The S&P 500 is now down 2.3 percent for the year and the
Nasdaq is down 1.2 percent. The Dow briefly fell into negative
territory for the year.



 First-time claims for unemployment benefits edged down to
400,000 last week, the Labor Department said. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7730AR]



 The figure comes a day before the government's monthly
payrolls report, one of the most closely watched numbers
measuring the U.S. economy.



 Overseas, the European Central Bank signaled it was buying
government bonds in response to a deepening European debt
crisis. [ID:nLDE77309J] In Japan, the government intervened in
currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen.



 "You can pick your story for why we're seeing continued
pressure. Europe is probably the most prevalent one today, but
there's the whole unfortunate process with the debt ceiling,
combined with weak economic numbers here and abroad. That makes
for a perfect storm for stocks," said Walter Todd, who helps
manage $950 million at Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, South
Carolina.



 A series of breaks in technical support suggests further
losses, according to market technicians.



 "It doesn't look good," said John Kosar, director of
research at Asbury Research in Chicago. "Frankly, you have to
look pretty hard to find anything technically that looks
constructive."



 He sees another 5 percent to 8 percent in losses in the S&P
500 from this point.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)










            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
