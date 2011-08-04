US STOCKS-Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years

* Markets hit with worst selloff in two years
* S&P in correction territory, off 10 pct since May
* Busiest day in more than a year as investors dump shares
* Stocks tumble: Dow 4.3 pct, S&P 4.8 pct, Nasdaq 5.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors fled Wall Street in
the worst stock-market selloff since the middle of the
financial crisis in early 2009 in what has turned into a
full-fledged correction.
The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fear the United States is
staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt
crisis is swallowing two of its largest economies.
Analysts predicted further losses even though stocks have
fallen on nine of the last 10 days. Two-year Treasury yields
fell to a record low as investors sought safety in short-term
government bonds.
"People are throwing in the towel because they can't find
relief on any front," said Milton Ezrati, market strategist at
Lord Abbett Co. in Jersey City, New Jersey, which manages $110
billion in assets.
The S&P 500's drop puts it more than 10 percent below its
April 29 high, considered a correction. Nearly 14 billion
shares changed hands, the busiest trading day in more than a
year. Decliners beat advancers on the New York Stock Exchange
by about 19 to 1.
The market's recent malaise stems from a number of factors.
U.S. economic data has worsened, suggesting slowing growth from
already sluggish pace in the first half. Europe's sovereign
debt crisis has defied remedies and threatens to engulf large
euro-zone economies Spain and Italy.
"The debt troubles in Europe, especially with the yields on
Italian and Spanish government bonds soaring, are making
investors gather as much liquidity as possible," said Stephen
Massocca, managing director of Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 512.46
points, or 4.31 percent, at 11,383.98. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 60.21 points, or 4.78 percent, at
1,200.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 136.68
points, or 5.08 percent, at 2,556.39.
Some 13.92 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, the highest since June
25, 2010, and well above the daily average of around 7.48
billion.
Losses occurred in all sectors. Among stocks hitting new
52-week lows were Bank of America (BAC.N), down 7.4 percent at
$8.83, Citigroup (C.N), down 6.6 percent at $34.81, and
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), down 5.1 percent at $32.54.
Among sectors, losses in energy and materials outpaced
others, with S&P energy .GSPE down 6.8 percent and materials
.GSPM down more than 6.6 percent.
U.S. crude futures settled down $5.30 to $86.63 a barrel in
New York.
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX jumped 35.4 percent to
31.66, its highest since July 2010. It was the biggest rise
since February 2007.
Overseas, the European Central Bank signaled it was buying
government bonds in response to a deepening European debt
crisis. [ID:nLDE77309J] In Japan, the government intervened in
currency markets to stem recent gains in the yen.
On Friday the government releases July's payrolls report, a
closely watched number to gauge the U.S. economy.
