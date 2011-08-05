US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open after payrolls data

* Non-farm payrolls top expectations

* Procter & Gamble profit rises, stock edges higher

* Futures up: Dow 106 pts, S&P 14.10 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks were poised for a higher open on Friday after a better-than-expected payrolls report and a day after U.S. stocks suffered their worst selloff since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased to 117,000 jobs versus market expectations of an 85,000 gain, while the unemployment rate edged lower. For details, see [ID:nOAT004847]

Market analysts cautioned the buying could be short-lived, citing deep-rooted economic problems both in the United States and globally -- which sparked the recent sell-off -- eclipsing the jobs report during the session.

"(It) doesn't solve anything. View it more as a selling opportunity rather than a reason to get back involved on the long side," said Michael Marrale, managing director and head of sales trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"The prior revision up is encouraging but at the end of the day, we are coming off the back of last Friday's weak GDP number, Monday's ISM report, and we are starting to hear some company commentary that we may be heading into or already be in a recession."

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 14.10 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 106 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 10.5 points.

On Thursday, the Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears the United States was staring at another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis would swallow two of its largest economies.

The S&P 500's drop on Thursday put the benchmark index more than 10 percent below its April 29 high and into a correction.

In the latest earnings news, Procter & Gamble Co ( PG.N ) edged up 0.7 percent to $60 after the world's largest household products maker posted a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, but gave a forecast that fell short of expectations. [ID:nN1E7711TU]

With 87 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results, 72 percent posted earnings above expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.