US STOCKS-Futures rebound from plunge, all eyes on Fed

* Fed policymakers to meet, no major policy changes seen
* China July inflation rises, adds to overseas losses
* Analysts: Market may be oversold; BofA rebounds early
* Futures up: Dow 194 pts, S&P 23.8 pts, Nasdaq 40.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating a partial rebound from the previous
session's nosedive, as investors looked to a Federal Reserve
statement for clues on how it may combat the growing perception
the nation was headed for recession.
* Equities suffered a massive slide on Monday as the S&P
recorded its worst loss since December 2008 and approached bear
market territory.
* Both the S&P and Nasdaq dropped more than 6 percent and
the Dow fell more than 5 on the heaviest trading volume since
the "flash crash" in May 2010. The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX
jumped 50 percent. For more stories, see [ID:nN1E776092]
* Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating
late Friday, removing its triple-A designation for the first
time in history, sparked the decline and underlined fears a
recession was inevitable, given increasing signs of slowing
growth and more turmoil in the euro zone.
* Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday, and a Fed statement,
due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1915 GMT], will be closely scrutinized.
While the central bank isn't expected to debut any massive new
program to help asset prices, investors may return to selling
if there's no indication that help is on the way.
[ID:nN1E77724B]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 23.8 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 194
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 40.75 points.
* Overseas, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares fell 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong shares
slumped to their lowest since June 2010.
* September crude futures lost 2 percent to $79.67. Gold,
seen as a safe haven for assets, soared to another record of
$1,778 an ounce.
* Adding to global concerns, China's annual inflation
quickened to a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July,
putting its central bank in a bind as it tries to keep prices
in check without dragging down an economy facing increasing
threats from abroad. [ID:nL3E7J90KG]
* Even though fear remained a dominant emotion in the
markets, analysts said stocks could be nearing a bottom. They
noted the S&P was now more technically oversold than at any
other time in the last ten years. Its 14-day relative strength
index was at 16.5 percent. Generally a level below 20 attracts
buyers.
* Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the S&P's biggest decliner
on Monday, edged 1.4 percent higher to $6.60 in premarket
trading.
* Dow component Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is scheduled to
report quarterly results later Tuesday, with investors watching
for an outlook on its theme park business in the midst of
economic uncertainty. [ID:nN1E7721PC]
* Also due are Sempra Energy (SRE.N) and Scripps Networks
Interactive Inc SNI.N.
* Every S&P 500 component ended in negative territory in
Monday's selloff, with all ten S&P sectors losing more than 3.5
percent. At its low, the Dow fell under 11,000 for the first
time since November.
