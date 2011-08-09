US STOCKS-Futures rebound from plunge, Fed statement due

* Fed policymakers to meet, no major policy changes seen
* China July inflation rises, adds to overseas losses
* Analysts: market may be oversold; BofA rebounds early
* Futures up: Dow 149 pts, S&P 17.2 pts, Nasdaq 34.5 pts
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures surged
on Tuesday, indicating a rebound from the previous session's
nosedive as investors looked to a Federal Reserve statement for
clues on how it may combat a market meltdown linked to fears of
a new recession.
In the first session since the United States lost it
top-tier credit rating, equities suffered a massive slide on
Monday, with the S&P posting its worst loss since December 2008
and nearing bear market territory.
Both the S&P and Nasdaq sank more than 6 percent and the
Dow lost more than 5 percent on the heaviest trading volume
since the "flash crash" in May 2010. The CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX jumped 50 percent. For more stories, see
[ID:nN1E776092]
"There's so much volatility out there that both up days and
down days are viewed as overdone," said Cort Gwon, chief
strategist at HudsonView Capital Management in New York. While
futures pointed to strong gains, he added, "it's really fear
and panic that continue to lead the market."
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating late
Friday, removing the nation's triple-A designation for the
first time in history, sparked the decline and underlined fears
a recession was inevitable given increasing signs of slowing
growth and more turmoil in the euro zone.
Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday, and a Fed statement, due
at 2:15 p.m EDT [1915 GMT], will be closely scrutinized. While
the central bank isn't expected to debut any massive new
program to help asset prices, investors may return to selling
if there's no indication that help is on the way.
[ID:nN1E77724B]
"Investors are looking for stability. They didn't get it
from the government, so the only place they can turn is the
Fed," Gwon said. "If there's no indication of help, selling
could come back."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 17.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 149
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 34.5 points.
Even though fear remained a dominant emotion in the
markets, analysts said stocks could be nearing a bottom. They
noted the S&P was now more technically oversold than at any
other time in the last ten years. Its 14-day relative strength
index was at 16.5 percent. Generally a level below 20 attracts
buyers.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the S&P's biggest decliner on
Monday, climbed 3.8 percent to $6.76 in premarket trading.
Adding to global concerns, China's annual inflation
quickened to a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July,
putting its central bank in a bind as it tries to keep prices
in check without dragging down an economy facing increasing
threats from abroad. [ID:nL3E7J90KG]
Overseas, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares fell 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong shares
slumped to their lowest since June 2010.
September crude futures lost 0.4 percent to $81.03. Gold,
seen as a safe haven for assets, soared to another record of
$1,778 an ounce.
Dow component Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is scheduled to report
quarterly results later Tuesday, with investors watching for an
outlook on its theme park business in the midst of economic
uncertainty. [ID:nN1E7721PC]
AOL Inc AOL.N reported a second-quarter loss but revenue
fell less than expected. [ID:nL3E7J92PQ]
Every S&P 500 component ended in negative territory in
Monday's selloff, with all ten S&P sectors losing more than 3.5
percent. At its low, the Dow fell under 11,000 for the first
time since November.
