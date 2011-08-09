CORRECTED - US STOCKS-Futures point to higher open; Fed could turn mood

(Corrects GMT time)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a gain of about 1 percent at the open on Tuesday in
a rebound from the previous session's nosedive, but an upcoming
Fed statement could spark a reversal if investors are not
convinced it has a plan to combat a market meltdown.
Equities suffered a massive decline on Monday, the first
session since the United States lost it top-tier credit rating,
with the S&P posting its worst one-day loss since December 2008
and nearing bear market territory.
Both the S&P and Nasdaq sank more than 6 percent and the
Dow lost more than 5 percent on the heaviest trading volume
since the "flash crash" in May 2010. The CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX jumped 50 percent. For more stories, see
Federal Reserve policymakers began meeting Tuesday morning,
and a Fed statement, due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1815 GMT], will be
scrutinized. While the central bank isn't expected to debut any
massive new program to help asset prices, investors may return
to selling if there's no indication that help is on the way.
"Everyone is looking for a re-entry point into the market,
but if (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke doesn't suggest a stronger
policy, that will affect the market negatively," said Paul
Radeke, vice president at the Minneapolis-based KDV Wealth
Management.
"The gains could last through the day, but there's a lot of
negative bias, and everyone has their finger on the selling
trigger."
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating late
Friday, removing the nation's triple-A designation for the
first time in history, sparked the decline and underlined fears
a recession was inevitable given increasing signs of slowing
growth and more turmoil in the euro zone.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 15.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 135
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 35 points.
Even though fear remained a dominant emotion in the
markets, analysts said stocks could be nearing a bottom. They
noted the S&P was now more technically oversold than at any
other time in the last ten years, with its 14-day relative
strength index was at 16.5 percent. Generally a level below 20
attracts buyers.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the S&P's biggest decliner on
Monday, climbed 5.8 percent to $6.89 in premarket trading.
Adding to global concerns, China's annual inflation
quickened to a higher-than-expected 6.5 percent in July,
putting its central bank in a bind as it tries to keep prices
in check without dragging down an economy facing increasing
Overseas, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares dipped 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong index
slumped 5.7 percent to its lowest since June 2010.
Dow component Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is scheduled to report
quarterly results later Tuesday, with investors watching for an
outlook on its theme park business in the midst of economic
AOL Inc AOL.N reported a second-quarter loss but revenue
Every S&P 500 component ended in negative territory in
Monday's selloff, with all ten S&P sectors losing more than 3.5
percent. At its low, the Dow fell under 11,000 for the first
time since November.
