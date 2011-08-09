US STOCKS-Wall St up in volatile trade; Fed could turn mood

* Analysts say market may be oversold; BofA rebounds
* Disappointing Fed statement could spark more selling
* Odds of slipping into another recession 25 pct-poll
* Indexes up: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday after the previous session's nosedive, but
markets could reverse if investors are not convinced the
Federal Reserve has a plan to combat the meltdown linked to
fears of a new recession.
After opening higher, stocks almost immediately lost gains,
with the Dow briefly turning negative. However, they then
bounced off those lows and returned solidly positive.
Equities suffered a massive decline on Monday, the first
session since the United States lost it top-tier credit rating,
with the S&P posting its worst one-day loss since December 2008
and nearing bear market territory. Volume was the heaviest
since the "flash crash" in May 2010. For more stories, see
"People are hoping the Fed is working on a plan that will
come out later today, and that, along with yesterday's selloff,
is why we're rising now," said Jeff Duncan, president of Duncan
Financial Management in Sunset Hills, Missouri.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 156.48
points, or 1.45 percent, at 10,966.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 19.89 points, or 1.78 percent, at
1,139.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 50.05
points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,407.74.
Federal Reserve policymakers began meeting Tuesday morning,
and a Fed statement is due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1815 GMT]. While
the central bank isn't expected to debut any new program to
help asset prices, selling could re-emerge if there's no
Duncan said he didn't think a plan would be enough to help
stocks, but if investors were disappointed, "I feel we could
head down to 1,040 on the S&P, and if that's breached we're
really going to head down."
The CBOE Volatility index .VIX fell 13.8 percent, but was
still up more than 60 percent so far this month.
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating late
Friday, removing the nation's triple-A designation for the
first time in history, sparked the decline and underlined fears
a recession was inevitable given increasing signs of slowing
growth and more turmoil in the euro zone.
According to a Reuters poll, the U.S. faces one-in-four
odds of slipping back into recession, though the economic
outlook is raising the likelihood of new Fed action.
Even though fear remained a dominant emotion in the
markets, analysts said stocks could be nearing a bottom. They
noted the S&P was now more technically oversold than at any
other time in the last ten years, with its 14-day relative
strength index was at 16.5 percent. Generally a level below 20
attracts buyers.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the S&P's biggest decliner on
Monday, climbed nearly 7 percent to $6.96.
